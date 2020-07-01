PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Report: NFL to Announce 2020 Preseason Will Be Cut in Half

Devon Clements

There has been discussion about it, and now it will officially happen. 

The NFL is expected to announce on Thursday that they will cut this year's preseason in half, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. 

Specifically, Week One and Week Four have been scrapped. The league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.

Florio also noted the factors that played a role in the decision to shorten the preseason. 

The move was driven by two primary factors. First, teams who will be playing preseason games on the road won’t want to move that many people. Second, given that no teams had on-field practice sessions in the offseason, coaches would rather have the extra time to work with their teams, and that will happen if they don’t have to worry about two extra preseason games.

This means that the Patriots will not face the Detroit Lions or the New York Giants, who they were set to face in Weeks 1 and 4, respectively. 

Speculation that the preseason would be shortened has been discussed over the past several weeks, as it would provide a longer "ramp-up period" for players and coaches, since they weren't able to participate in OTAs or minicamps this offseason, and instead had to do their programs on a virtual landscape. The NFLPA has also strongly suggested that players do not participate in private workouts together, so many players won't be able to put in work with their teammates on the football field until training camp, which is set start on July 28. 

Cancelling Week 1 of the preseason allows the Patriots to practice and "ramp up" from July 28 to Aug. 20, which is when New England is scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 2 of the preseason. Their final game before the regular season will be against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Aug. 27. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Review: Cam Newton Can Re-Claim Elite Status With the Patriots

Cam Newton looks to re-energize his career after signing with the Patriots.

Kyle Garvin

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Option For Patriots

Signing Cam Newton gives the Patriots the potential opportunity for a high payout at a very low price.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Cam Newton's Former OC Gave Glowing Review About QB to Patriots

One of the reasons Bill Belichick decided to pull the trigger on Cam Newton might be because of a glowing recommendation from Norv Turner.

Sam Minton

Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu Wasted No Time, Already Working Out Together

Newton signed with the Patriots last Sunday.

Devon Clements

Surprise, Surprise: Patriots' Newest Penalties Prove They Can't Run From Their Past

The NFL proved once again that the Patriots can't run from their past.

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman Welcomes Cam Newton to Patriots, Tom Brady Reacts to Post

Is Tom Brady jealous? Nah.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Cam Newton's Contract Allows Patriots to Franchise Tag Him in 2021

The Patriots can tag Newton in 2021, which is an odd contractual decision for the 31-year old-QB.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

A healthy Cam Newton wins quarterback competition

Max McAuliffe

5 Patriots That Would Have Greatly Benefited From Minicamps

We look at five (technically six) players who would have benefited from the NFL's canceled minicamps.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Patriots Fined, Lose Third-Round Pick From Videotaping Scandal

The incident occurred last December.

Devon Clements

by

doug-sila