PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Here Are Odds That Nick Foles is Traded to Patriots

Devon Clements

You asked for it, and we found it: the odds of Nick Foles becoming a New England Patriot. 

Earlier this week it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars may be looking to trade the veteran quarterback since they would like to move forward with Gardner Minshew II as their starter. The idea of him being traded to the Patriots was an idea brought up here at PatriotMaven, and the reaction from fans was undoubtedly a mixed bag, with the majority opposed to it. 

The betting odds have been released for Foles trade candidates, and it looks like New England fans may have to come to terms with the reality that the former Eagle could become a Patriot this offseason. 

Here are the odds of which teams Foles could be traded to, in the event that the Jaguars do decide to trade him:

Colts: +300

Bears: +500

Patriots: +700

Titans: +900

Buccaneers: +1200

Eagles: +2000

While, according to the odds, New England wouldn't be the front-runners to trade for Foles, they are certainly a team that would be in the hunt. That is of course barring that Tom Brady departs New England and signs elsewhere. Indianapolis seems like the best fit, as they have a ton of cap space and may be looking for a veteran quarterback to be their starter so they can draft a quarterback this year and develop them. Chicago just needs a capable, consistent quarterback for them to win double-digit games and make a playoff run, so they make sense too. 

Put your biases aside. If Brady does depart this offseason, the Patriots will not be able to find a QB that comes even close to what the 42-year-old has done over the past two decades. Mediocrity at that position is what most NFL teams have to deal with on a year-to-year basis, and New England may be in the line for the same if Brady doesn't stay with them. So, stop being mad about Foles carving up the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and come to terms with the idea that he has a chance of wearing red, white, and blue in the near future. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make sure to get your "Stay Tom: 2020" merchandise, courtesy of Julian Edelman:

Devon Clements

Conflicting Reports Surface Regarding Phone Call Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

An ESPN Insider said the conversation between Brady and Belichick was "business as usual".

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Reports: Conversation Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick on Tuesday 'Didn't Go Well'

Bill Belichick apparently acted as if Brady was still with the Patriots, which may have not been the best idea.

Devon Clements

Joe Burrow Doesn't Like Being Compared to Tom Brady: 'Don't Do That to Me'

The projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft doesn't like that he is already being compared to the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Intend to Pick up CB Jason McCourty's Contract Option

New England intends to lock up at least one of the McCourty twins for another year.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Nick Foles Should be No. 1 on Patriots' Short List of Veteran QBs They Could Trade For

A new veteran QB is reportedly on the trade market, which means the Patriots should be adding him to their list of potential replacements for Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Antoine Winfield Jr.

The son of Antoine Winfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., could help replace an aging Patrick Chung.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Are 49ers/Tom Brady Rumors True? One Patriots Insider Believes So

This Patriots insider said he believes there is a mutual interest between Tom Brady and San Francisco.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

It looks like the Dolphins might make a run for some of the Patriots' free agents.

Devon Clements

3 Quarterbacks Patriots Could Draft if Tom Brady Stays

These three quarterbacks are potential suitors for the Patriots in this year's draft if Tom Brady decides to stay.

Devon Clements