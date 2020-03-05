Here Are Odds That Nick Foles is Traded to Patriots

You asked for it, and we found it: the odds of Nick Foles becoming a New England Patriot.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars may be looking to trade the veteran quarterback since they would like to move forward with Gardner Minshew II as their starter. The idea of him being traded to the Patriots was an idea brought up here at PatriotMaven, and the reaction from fans was undoubtedly a mixed bag, with the majority opposed to it.

The betting odds have been released for Foles trade candidates, and it looks like New England fans may have to come to terms with the reality that the former Eagle could become a Patriot this offseason.

Here are the odds of which teams Foles could be traded to, in the event that the Jaguars do decide to trade him:

Colts: +300

Bears: +500

Patriots: +700

Titans: +900

Buccaneers: +1200

Eagles: +2000

While, according to the odds, New England wouldn't be the front-runners to trade for Foles, they are certainly a team that would be in the hunt. That is of course barring that Tom Brady departs New England and signs elsewhere. Indianapolis seems like the best fit, as they have a ton of cap space and may be looking for a veteran quarterback to be their starter so they can draft a quarterback this year and develop them. Chicago just needs a capable, consistent quarterback for them to win double-digit games and make a playoff run, so they make sense too.

Put your biases aside. If Brady does depart this offseason, the Patriots will not be able to find a QB that comes even close to what the 42-year-old has done over the past two decades. Mediocrity at that position is what most NFL teams have to deal with on a year-to-year basis, and New England may be in the line for the same if Brady doesn't stay with them. So, stop being mad about Foles carving up the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and come to terms with the idea that he has a chance of wearing red, white, and blue in the near future.