Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: 'Very, Very' Chance Rams WR Signs with Patriots?

So where is he going? While he has been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the Los Angeles Rams' wish list - or so say Rams officials. But as we get deeper and deeper into free agency, with increasingly fewer guys left on the NFL shelf, OBJ remains unsigned.

But maybe not unwanted.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He is still a big talent and he is also one of the bigger names left on the free agent market, even as he spends time now rehabbing the injury that didn't quite allow him to celebrate the Super Bowl with the other fellas.

So where is he going? While he has been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ.

Bovada has released its updated team odds as we chase info on Beckham’s free agency destination. And it is the New England Patriots - with whom he has flirted before who sit as the heavy favorites.

New England is at -110 to sign Beckham, who did help the Rams get to and win Super Bowl LVI despite the fact he sustained a torn ACL in the game.

Who joins the Patriots in play, according to the Bovada odds?

New England Patriots -110

New Orleans Saints +300

Las Vegas Raiders +400

Baltimore Ravens +500

Green Bay Packers +500

Indianapolis Colts +950

We know that at the beginning of free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler touched base with New England. And we know that before Tom Brady moved on from there, he considered signing with the Pats.

“Very. Very, very, very,” Beckham said then of his interest level in New England.

A lot has changed. Brady's moved. Beckham's moved. And it seems Beckham - though his knee rehab will mean he'll miss the start of the 2022 season - might now move again. And the Patriots draft results will surely help determine whether that move might include New England.