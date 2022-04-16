Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: 'Very, Very' Chance Rams WR Signs with Patriots?

So where is he going? While he has been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the Los Angeles Rams' wish list - or so say Rams officials. But as we get deeper and deeper into free agency, with increasingly fewer guys left on the NFL shelf, OBJ remains unsigned.

But maybe not unwanted.

beli odell
tom gisele
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He is still a big talent and he is also one of the bigger names left on the free agent market, even as he spends time now rehabbing the injury that didn't quite allow him to celebrate the Super Bowl with the other fellas.

So where is he going? While he has been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ.

Bovada has released its updated team odds as we chase info on Beckham’s free agency destination. And it is the New England Patriots - with whom he has flirted before who sit as the heavy favorites.

New England is at -110 to sign Beckham, who did help the Rams get to and win Super Bowl LVI despite the fact he sustained a torn ACL in the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Who joins the Patriots in play, according to the Bovada odds?

New England Patriots -110
New Orleans Saints +300
Las Vegas Raiders +400
Baltimore Ravens +500
Green Bay Packers +500
Indianapolis Colts +950

We know that at the beginning of free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler touched base with New England. And we know that before Tom Brady moved on from there, he considered signing with the Pats.

“Very. Very, very, very,” Beckham said then of his interest level in New England.

A lot has changed. Brady's moved. Beckham's moved. And it seems Beckham - though his knee rehab will mean he'll miss the start of the 2022 season - might now move again. And the Patriots draft results will surely help determine whether that move might include New England.

Patriots RT Trent Brown
News

Resetting the Patriots Offensive Line for 2022: Pre-Draft Edition

By Mike D'Abate13 hours ago
Patriots Matt Groh
News

Patriots’ Matt Groh Feeling At Home in New Role

By Mike D'Abate15 hours ago
Mac Jones
News

Revisiting the New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Class

By Mike D'AbateApr 14, 2022
QB E.J. Perry
News

Going Local: Patriots Host OT Tyler Vrabel, QB E.J. Perry for Pre-Draft Visits

By Mike D'AbateApr 13, 2022
Doc1
News

Revisiting 2021 Patriots Free Agent Class a Year Later

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Apr 13, 2022
LB Nakobe Dean
News

2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean is the Change New England Needs at Linebacker

By Mike D'AbateApr 13, 2022
Alabama WR Slade Bolden
News

Patriots Country Notebook: Patriots Set for Pre-Draft Visits with Georgia RB James Cook, Alabama WR Slade Bolden

By Mike D'AbateApr 12, 2022
BU_FB_Pitre_Jalen_Iowa_State_Burgess_0258
News

Kevin Tame's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Trade Down, Obtain Mac Jones Familiar Weapon

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Apr 12, 2022