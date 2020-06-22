DeVante Parker Subtly Trolls Stephon Gilmore on Instagram

DeVante Parker must have been stalking Stephon Gilmore's Instagram page recently and decided to fire shots his way as a result.

The Miami Dolphins receiver took to Instagram over the weekend, posting a picture of himself catching a pass in front of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore with the caption “Ignore him and attack the football”.

Why is this noteworthy? Well, on May 2 of 2018 Gilmore posted a picture of himself intercepting a pass in front of Parker, with the caption "Ignore him and go get the Ball".

This looks like some subtle trolling by DeVante Parker.

Last season Parker was the one wide receiver that got the best of Stephon Gilmore one-on-one. That happened in Week 17 of last season during a 27-24 loss to the Dolphins in which Parker caught eight passes for 137 yards.

Parker's Instagram post seemed to be a friendly reminder that he got the best of his opponent in their most recent matchup.