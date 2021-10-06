A pair of Patriots revert to the Pats practice squad, and the team has some unusual misfortune at home on Sunday.

The New England Patriots fell to 1-3 on the 2021 NFL season with a 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in Foxboro. However, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans. From free agent workouts to practice squad reversions, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Patriots Host Pair for Workouts

In an effort to always keep their roster options open, the Patriots hosted wide receiver Devin Gray and safety Elijah Benton for free agent workouts on Tuesday.

Gray joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 from the University of Cincinnati. During the past three years, the 26-year-old spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, including being an elevation from their practice squad for the 2020 season finale against the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gray signed with the Baltimore Ravens in June 2021. He was waived at the roster deadline and spent the majority of September as a member of the Ravens practice squad.

Benton signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2020. The Liberty University product ot-1, 205-pound defensive back spent much of the season on the Browns’ practice squad. Benton was elevated to the active roster on October 17 for the team's Week Six game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing seven snaps on special teams. He was placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list by the team in late December, before returning to the practice squad in early January.

Benton was signed to a reserve/futures contract by Cleveland in January 2021, and was waived in August.

Tavai, Bryant Revert to Practice Squad

Patriots’ linebacker Jahlani Tavai and defensive back Myles Bryant have reverted to the team’s practice squad, according to Monday’s NFL Transaction Wire. Both Tavai and Bryant were elevated to the team’s active roster for Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Tavai’s second elevation of the season, while it was Bryant’s first.

Tavai has now reached his maximum for standard elevations. The 24-year old linebacker has played nine snaps on defense and 17 snaps on special teams through two appearances for the Patriots.

Bryant saw the field for nine snaps on defense and one snap in the kicking game in his 2021 debut.

Patriots Relinquishing a Halftime Lead is Rare…Really Rare

When the Patriots have a halftime lead at home, it is usually a pretty safe bet that the team will go on to win the game. On Sunday, New England held a 7-6 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the half. However, for just the second time in the history of Gillette Stadium, the Patriots did not hold their halftime lead. The Pats would eventually fall to the Bucs 19-17.

The Patriots are now 102-2 at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime. New England’s only other loss was on Sept. 7, 2017, when the Patriots held a 17-14 lead at halftime before losing 42-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening day of the 2017 season.

Meyers the Perfect Passer?

Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers has been an effective option when it comes to the Patriots arsenal of trickery.

On Sunday, the wideout caught a backwards pass from quarterback Mac Jones and then threw across the field to running back Brandon Bolden, who managed a 15-yard gain in the second quarter. He also completed a 30-yard pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter on a flea flicker.

Per Patriots Media Relations, Meyers is now 4-of-4 for 88 yards in his career. He had two touchdown passes in 2020, a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead vs. Baltimore (11/15/20) and a 19-yard touchdown pass to QB Cam Newton vs. New York Jets (1/3/21). The only other wide receiver to complete two passes in a single game for New England was Julian Edelman vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020. The only other non-quarterbacks to complete two passes in a game for New England were running backs – Dick Christy on Nov. 18, 1960 vs. the Dallas Texans and Andy Johnson on Sept. 6, 1981 vs. the Baltimore Colts.