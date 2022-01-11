Patriot Maven Notebook: Good News on Christian Barmore, Patriots Sign Two to Practice Squad and More

The Patriots also placed a rookie defensive back on the COVID-19/Reserve List, while a key member of the coaching staff is a head coaching candidate.

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Wild Card Weekend and a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The teams are set for battle in this win-or-go home postseason contest. From promising news regarding the health of one of the Pats’ most promising defensive players to a key member of the coaching staff in demand, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Clean MRI for Barmore; Avoids Serious Injury

While their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week Eighteen was certainly not the way they wanted to end the 2021 regular season, they nearly suffered an even greater loss heading into the postseason. In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore left the game with what was described as a right leg injury.

Barmore was carted off of the field, with initial reports indicating the 22-year-old having trouble putting weight on his leg. However, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI conducted on Monday has reportedly revealed no significant damage to Barmore’s leg

Monday’s news should bring somewhat of a sigh of relief for both Barmore and the Patriots. The Alabama product has been one of the team’s best interior pass rushers and run defenders. With the Pats set to begin their playoff journey on Saturday night, they would love to have Barmore’s services against the Bills. Still, it is a bit early to determine his practice status for the week. If he does miss New England’s wild card matchup with Buffalo, the Patriots may look to practice squad defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to fill Barmore’s role. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has become a notable contributor to New England’s pass rush over the past few weeks.

Wade Placed on COVID-19/Reserve

In a move that was widely expected, Monday’s NFL transaction wire confirmed the Patriots placement of rookie cornerback Shaun Wade on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Wade had been added to the Pats’ injury report with an illness just prior to New England’s 33-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite being ruled out for the game, he was not listed among the team’s five inactives; sparking speculation that Wade would be headed to COVID-19/Reserve.

The 23-year-old Ohio State product was acquired by New England in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick in August. Wade has appeared in three games for New England, recording one tackle through 11 snaps on defense and seven snaps on special teams.

Wade joins fellow Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, defensive back Myles Bryant and practice squad offensive lineman Will Sherman on COVID-19/Reserve.

Pats Sign CB Daniel, WR Smith to Practice Squad

Just days away from their return to the postseason, the Patriots have signed wide receiver Jaylen Smith and cornerback D.J. Daniel to the practice squad.

Both players visited Foxboro for workouts last week.

Smith entered the League as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. During his 48 games with the Cardinals, he caught 152 passes for 2,505 yards and 15 touchdowns. He began his rookie year in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. The 24-year-old spent last summer with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. At 6-foot-2, 227-pounds, Smith provides good size for the position.

Daniel recorded 44 tackles and nine pass deflections over two seasons at the University of Georgia, after transferring from Georgia Military College. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent and was waived during training camp in August.

Mayo on Broncos’ Head Coaching Radar?

Throughout much of 2021, speculation has surrounded Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as a potential head coaching candidate in the offseason. On Monday, the Denver Broncos placed the 35-year-old among the candidates for their coaching vacancy.

The Broncos requested to interview Mayo for their head-coaching vacancy, just one day after Denver officially fired Vic Fangio. Fangio went 19-30 in his three seasons as head coach.

Though Mayo is in just his third season as a coach at any level, the former Patriots linebacker has received praise for his leadership and coaching acumen. Mayo interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and has said on multiple occasions that his goal is to be a head coach.

The Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Saturday night showdown during Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm ET on January 15, 2022.