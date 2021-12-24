Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Bills Injury Reports, New England’s Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

The Pats may be potentially thin at both running back and wide receiver heading into their Sunday showdown with the Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots continue their preparations for their Week Sixteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which has significant implications on the race for the AFC East division title, as well as AFC playoff-seeding. From Thursday’s practice notes to the Patriots potentially qualifying for the postseason, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Patriots-Bills Injury Report - Thursday, December 23, 2021

The Patriots and Bills once again hit the practice fields for practice on Thursday. While each side avoided major changes to the report, there are still some players on which Patriots fans, and Bills fans might want to keep watch heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Here is Thursday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Cam Lewis, Illness

DT Star Lotulelei, Personal

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

S Micah Hyde, Back

RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Josh Allen, Foot

DE Jerry Hughes, Neck

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

What it Means: Patriots

Running back Damien Harris was present at practice for the second straight day. Though he was listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury, Harris appears to be progressing to being active for Sunday’s game.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday, once again sidelined with an illness.

Despite erroneous reports which had circulated through fan accounts on social media on Wednesday, special teams captain Matthew Slater was, in fact, present at Thursday’s practice. Though Slater had been listed as a limited participant on Wednesday with an illness, he was removed from Thursday’s report. Neither Stevenson’s, nor Slater’s illness is COVID-19 related.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne remained absent from practice on Thursday, indicating that he remains on the NFL’s COVID list.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor missed his second straight day of practice as he remains in concussion protocol, resulting from his sustaining a crushing hit to the head in Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

What It Means: Bills

For the Bills, cornerback Cam Lewis (illness) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (personal) were new additions to the report. Both players were absent from Thursday’s practice after participating on Wednesday. Safety Micah Hyde (back) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) were both limited. Jones did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (foot), defensive end Jerry Hughes (neck) and receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were all listed as full participants on Thursday, indicating that all three players are trending in the direction of being active for Sunday’s matchup.

Patriots Playoff Clinching Scenarios

With three games remaining on their schedule, the Patriots continue to work their way into scenarios in which they would qualify for the postseason. Starting this weekend, New England may be in position to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

New England would clinch the AFC East division title with:

NE win + MIA loss or tie

A Patriots victory over the Bills would not automatically clinch the AFC East title for New England. The Pats will also need the Miami Dolphins to lose on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are currently listed as 3-point favorites entering that game. However, they are heading into that game with rookie Ian Book as their starting quarterback. Both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are out for Sunday, the latter having been placed on COVID-19/Reserve on Thursday.

Should the Dolphins be victorious over the Saints, there is still a chance for the Patriots to qualify for the playoffs in Week Sixteen. For that to happen, one of five scenarios needs to go New England’s way.

New England clinches playoff berth with:

NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR

NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR

NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR

NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

The Patriots return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday for their final practice before hosting the Buffalo Bills for a post-Christmas matchup on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.