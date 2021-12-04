Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Bills Injury Reports, Nordin Signed to Practice Squad

    The Patriots list eight players on Friday’s injury report, as they prepare for Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills
    Author:

    The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Thirteen and a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which may have significant implications on the race for the AFC East division title, as well as AFC playoff-seeding. From Friday’s practice notes to the return of a promising young kicker, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

    Patriots-Bills Injury Report, Friday, December 3

    The Patriots injury report remained unchanged from Thursday. Center David Andrews (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (knee) and return specialist Gunner Olszewski (ankle) remain listed, after being new additions to the report just one day earlier.

    Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Dont’a Hightower (ankle), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) and right tackle Trent Brown (calf) are among the notable holdovers, on whom Pats fans will be keeping a sharp eye leading up to Monday night’s kickoff.

    For the second straight day, safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor were missing from practice, as each player had been placed on COVID/Reserve earlier in the week. Their absence from practice puts their status for Monday in significant doubt.

    The Bills report was nearly identical to that of the previous day. While receiver Cole Beasley was excused from Thursday’s practice for ‘veteran rest,’ fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders was absent on Friday for the same reason.

    Here is Friday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    No Players Listed.

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    C David Andrews, Shoulder

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

    RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

    OT Trent Brown, Calf

    Read More

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

    WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    BUFFALO BILLS (7-4)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    WR Emmanuel Sanders, Veteran Rest

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    FB Reggie Gilliam, Ankle

    DT Star Lotulelei, Illness

    LB Matt Milano, Shoulder

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    OL Cody Ford, Bicep

    Quinn Nordin Signs With Practice Squad

    A promising young special teamer is sticking around, after all.

    After being placed on waivers on Wednesday, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.

    The 23-year-old cleared waivers on Thursday evening, when it was reported that he and the Patriots were expected to work out a deal for his return to the organization via the practice squad. Nordin had been a highly-touted kicking prospect for much of New England’s preseason.

    Nordin originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was the only rookie free agent that signed with New England following the draft. Nordin was placed on injured reserve on September 18 after making the 53-man roster. He was inactive for the season-opener vs. Miami on September 12.

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
    News

    Belichick Focused on Bills, Not Weather as Patriots’ Monday Night Matchup with Buffalo Approaches

    1 minute ago
    Patriots OL Trent Brown
    News

    Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Bills Injury Reports, Nordin Signed to Practice Squad

    20 minutes ago
    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills catches the ball as Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots attempts to break up the pass during the second quarter at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York
    News

    Opportunity Knox? Bills’ TE Dawson Knox may present Matchup Challenges for Patriots Defense

    7 hours ago
    Patriots safety Devin McCourty
    News

    Return of the Red? - Popular Patriots’ Throwbacks Poised for 2022 Comeback

    9 hours ago
    AD89F115-F878-425E-B8E2-B8FD783EA55F
    News

    Barmore, Judon Becoming Patriots New Defensive Dynamic Duo

    Dec 2, 2021
    Patriots LB Harvey Langi
    News

    Patriots-Bills Week Thirteen Injury Report: First Edition — Langi Returns, Eight Pats Limited on Thursday

    Dec 2, 2021
    Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
    News

    Previewing the Patriots-Bills Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

    Dec 2, 2021
    Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) and Cornerback J.C. Jackson (27)
    News

    Sweet November — Patriots’ Jackson, Jones Earn Monthly Honors from NFL

    Dec 2, 2021