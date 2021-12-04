Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Bills Injury Reports, Nordin Signed to Practice Squad

The Patriots list eight players on Friday’s injury report, as they prepare for Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Thirteen and a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which may have significant implications on the race for the AFC East division title, as well as AFC playoff-seeding. From Friday’s practice notes to the return of a promising young kicker, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Patriots-Bills Injury Report, Friday, December 3

The Patriots injury report remained unchanged from Thursday. Center David Andrews (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (knee) and return specialist Gunner Olszewski (ankle) remain listed, after being new additions to the report just one day earlier.

Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Dont’a Hightower (ankle), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) and right tackle Trent Brown (calf) are among the notable holdovers, on whom Pats fans will be keeping a sharp eye leading up to Monday night’s kickoff.

For the second straight day, safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor were missing from practice, as each player had been placed on COVID/Reserve earlier in the week. Their absence from practice puts their status for Monday in significant doubt.

The Bills report was nearly identical to that of the previous day. While receiver Cole Beasley was excused from Thursday’s practice for ‘veteran rest,’ fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders was absent on Friday for the same reason.

Here is Friday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (7-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Veteran Rest

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

FB Reggie Gilliam, Ankle

DT Star Lotulelei, Illness

LB Matt Milano, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

OL Cody Ford, Bicep

Quinn Nordin Signs With Practice Squad

A promising young special teamer is sticking around, after all.

After being placed on waivers on Wednesday, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.

The 23-year-old cleared waivers on Thursday evening, when it was reported that he and the Patriots were expected to work out a deal for his return to the organization via the practice squad. Nordin had been a highly-touted kicking prospect for much of New England’s preseason.

Nordin originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was the only rookie free agent that signed with New England following the draft. Nordin was placed on injured reserve on September 18 after making the 53-man roster. He was inactive for the season-opener vs. Miami on September 12.