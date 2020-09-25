Podcast: Don't Sleep on Patriots' Week 3 Opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders
Devon Clements
In this episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition host Sam Connon is joined by Sports Illustrated Patriots reporter Devon Clements to recap Week 2 and look ahead to Week 3.
- Recapping Patriots' Week 2 thriller against the Seahawks
- What to make of Raiders after Monday night win over Saints
- How will New England handle covering Darren Waller?
- Josh Jacobs could significantly impact outcome of Week 3 game
- Henry Ruggs III breakout game?
- Game predictions
Listen and subscribe to PatriotMaven Audible Edition:
Apple Podcasts: click here
YouTube: click here
Spotify: click here
Stitcher: click here
TuneIn Radio: click here