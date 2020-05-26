PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 6

Devon Clements

In the sixth episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, we read some of the storylines from the site on Tuesday, May 26.

- Chopra: 'Man in the Arena' Is Not Tom Brady's 'The Last Dance'

The interviewing process is already underway for the nine-part series, with people like head Coach Bill Belichick and former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe on the list of people they would like to interview for the show...

- Jonathan Jones Named Most Underappreciated Patriots Player

With Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore on the roster, along with J.C. Jackson - who had a phenomenal 2019 season - it's easy to forget about Jones if you aren't paying close attention to his production on the field. Because he typically plays in the slot, he often gets overlooked because he isn't shadowing an opponent's No. 1 pass-catcher. That job is usually done by Gilmore. But that shouldn't be a knock on Jones, who is one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL...

- Report: NFL Minicamps Could Happen in Mid-to-Late June

One of the "handful" of franchises that Robinson referred to would be the New England Patriots, who reside in Massachusetts, a state that was struck hard by the coronavirus over the past couple months. The state began Phase 1 of their reopening plan last week, but a spike in reported cases over the coming weeks could cause state officials to balk at following through on the next phases of their plan in a scheduled manner. If that were to happen, and the Patriots could not hold any minicamps in mid-to-late June, then the NFL would not permit other teams to schedule a minicamp...

Listen and subscribe to PatriotMaven Audible Edition:

Apple Podcasts: click here

Spotify: click here

Stitcher: click here

TuneIn Radio: click here



