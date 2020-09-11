SI.com
PatriotMaven
Podcast: Patriots 2020 Season Opener Preview

Devon Clements

In the first episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition of the 2020 NFL season, host Sam Connon talks Patriots and is joined by Sports Illustrated Dolphins reporter Alain Poupart to preview New England's season opener at Gillette Stadium versus Miami.

1:25 - Sam Connon discusses the situation currently at hand with the Patriots prior to their first regular season game.

10:21 - Alain Poupart joins the show to discuss what's happening on the Dolphins' front.

  • Where did Miami make improvements during the offseason?
  • What are the expectations for the 2020 Dolphins? 
  • Is Tua the next coming of Dan Marino?
  • Matchups to watch during Patriots/Dolphins season opener 
  • Score predictions 

Listen and subscribe to PatriotMaven Audible Edition:

Apple Podcasts: click here

YouTube: click here

Spotify: click here

Stitcher: click here

TuneIn Radio: click here

