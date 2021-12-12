Patriots 2021 Free Agent Class - Three Standouts at the Bye

While each of the New England Patriots 11 free agents have made notable contributions to the team’s success, three have stood out above the rest.

Through thirteen games in 2021, the New England Patriots have not only exceeded the expectations of their fan base, but they have also returned to national prominence. The Pats entered their bye week with a record of 9-4, atop the AFC East division, as well as the current number one seed in the AFC playoff picture.

While New England continued to win with the familiar formula of smart, complementary football in all three phases, as well as exemplary coaching, much of their success can be attributed to the arrival of some of their new faces via free agency.

For much of the offseason, many speculated on the manner with which the New England Patriots would approach free agency in 2021. Would they continue with the same malaise as in years past, or would they embrace an ‘uncharacteristic aggression’ in their attempt to improve their club for the upcoming season.

The Pats would waste little time in revealing their plan to renovate their roster, committing an NFL record $160 million in guaranteed money to a star-studded free agent class of eleven signees. While New England may have been lavish in their spending, each move was targeted toward a position of need; filling voids both on offense and defense.

When the dust had settled on the initial signing period, one thing became quite clear:

The Patriots were going all in.

On the cusp of returning to the playoffs, after a one-year layoff, the Patriots investments appear to be paying dividends. Though each of the Pats’ free agents has made notable contributions to the team’s success thus far, three have stood out above the rest.

Third Place: Hunter Henry

The former Los Angeles Charger has helped to revitalize the Patriots tight end position, which had become nearly dormant since the departure of Rob Gronkowski, While widely praised for his versatility, Henry is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. He leads the team with seven touchdown receptions and has developed quite the synergy with quarterback Mac Jones. Still, what makes Henry such an effective receiver is hit route running ability, which he does as well (if not better) than any tight end in the league. With the Patriots having heavily utilized the running game in 2021, many of their passing opportunities have come from play action. In that regard, Henry has seen significant looks. in short-yardage situations, as well as a handful of targets in the endzone.has been targeted inside the 20-yard line 13 times in 13 games. On the season, to date, Henry has been targeted 50 times; logging 35 receptions for 394 yards and seven touchdowns.

Second Place: Kendrick Bourne

Bourne’s versatility has been one of the major reasons for his seemingly perfect fit into the Patriots offensive scheme. The 26-year-old has been targeted 53 times, compiling 42 receptions for 623 yards and five touchdowns. Bourne has also demonstrated an ability to be a threat in the running game; logging 81 yards on seven rushes. Along with his ground game and aerial talents, he also has a 25-yard touchdown pass on his 2021 resume; coming in the form of a first-quarter scoring strike to receiver Nelson Agholor against the New York Jets in Week Seven. However, when deployed as a receiver his natural, and best fit) Bourne has aligned in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. However, Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. His 79.2 percent catch rate, third among all NFL receivers, has made him one of Mac Jones’ most reliable targets at the receiver position.

First Place: Matt Judon

Should the team have desired to award an MVP through their first baker’s dozen of games, there is little doubt that it would be awarded to Judon. The 29-year-old has already earned every penny of his four-year, $54.5 million contract. He has amassed 49 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, 25 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and a career-high 12.5 sacks. Week after week, Judon has routinely proven that he has both the versatility and adaptability to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. Though he commands a great deal of attention from opposing offenses, Judon is capable of creating favorable matchups from off-the-ball snaps, while maintaining the flexibility to defend designated runs. His performance has made him a notable candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, while his presence in New England has been a transforming force for the Patriots defense.