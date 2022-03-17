Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Order is Now Official

The New England Patriots currently are scheduled to have seven selections in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

With the image of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship victory confetti vanishing from the collective rearview mirror of NFL fandom, the 2022 league year has begun.

As most eyes are focused on free agency and trades, it should be noted that the 2022 Draft is drawing closer on the horizon. The three-day event is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada from April 28–30, 2022.

On Wednesday, the league revealed the official finalized order for the 2022 draft.

Despite not qualifying for any compensatory picks this year, New England will have seven selections in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, with three in the top 100. Here is a look at their expected slate of selections:

–21st overall (Round 1)

–54th overall (Round 2)

–85th overall (Round 3)

–127th overall (Round 4)

–170th overall (Round 5, from Tampa)

–200th overall (Round 6)

–210th overall (Round 6, from L.A. Rams)

Draft Details:

The Patriots traded their original 5th and 7th round selections to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2021, as part of the trade which brought offensive lineman Trent Brown back to New England.

As a result of Tuesday’s trade, which sent offensive lineman Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots received the 170th selection in the fifth round.

New England acquired the 210th overall selection in the sixth round as part of the trade that sent running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

A conditional 2022 seventh-round pick was traded by New England to Miami at the trade deadline in 2020, in exchange for wide receiver Isaiah Ford. The Dolphins later flipped that pick to the Panthers for offensive tackle Greg Little.

Lucky 21?

Despite having seven overall selections in next month’s Draft, all eyes will rightfully be on the 21st selection in the first round. While there is much time between now and then, the Pats may potentially head into the Draft with significant needs at several key positions including offensive line, quarterback, linebacker and wide receiver.

The Patriots have had some success when choosing at number 21 in the Bill Belichick-era. Some of the Pats most productive choices include defensive end Chandler Jones (2012), running back Laurence Maroney (2006), defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (2004) and tight end Daniel Graham (2002).

During the team’s history, they have held the 21st overall pick six times. They have never traded the selection.