Patriots Have 4th-Best Odds to Win Super LV

Devon Clements

Despite losing to the Tennessee Titans 23-17 in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs this season, the New England Patriots are still a contender to win next year's Super Bowl. 

The Patriots have the 4th-best odds (12/1) to win Super Bowl LV in 2021, according to BetOnline. In front of New England are the Chiefs (7/1), Ravens (8/1), and the 49ers (8/1). Trailing just behind New England are the Saints (14/1) and the Cowboys (16/1).

Kansas City Chiefs: 7/1

Baltimore Ravens: 8/1

San Francisco 49ers: 8/1

New England Patriots: 12/1

New Orleans Saints: 14/1

Dallas Cowboys: 16/1

With offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels returning to the team in 2020 after not getting the Browns' head-coaching job, the Patriots will now shift to free agency, where they will need to try and find replacements for players like Kyle Van Noy, Joe Thuney, Tom Brady, Ted Karras, etc., all of which will at the very least test the waters, and some of which will sign contracts with other NFL teams. 

The sports books are apparently giving Bill Belichick and company the benefit of the doubt that they will get Brady at age-42 re-signed, along with adding talent to both sides of the football over the next few months. With Kansas City and the Ravens, according to the odds, will be very competitive next season with young, explosive quarterbacks at the helm, New England will have to hit big in free agency and the draft if they want to make a deep playoff run next season. Adding to the offensive side of the ball will be priority no. 1 this offseason, as giving Brady talent to work with may be what draws him back for his 21st season in New England.  

