Patriots Add Hoyer, Uche, King to COVID-19/Reserve

The trio joins a growing list of Patriots who have been placed on COVID-19/Reserve throughout the past few days.

The presence of New England Patriots’ players on COVID-19/Reserve continues to increase by the day. On Tuesday, quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebackers Josh Uche and Brandon King were placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, as confirmed by the NFL transaction wire.

Hoyer has served as the primary backup for starting quarterback Mac Jones in 2021. The 36-year-old has appeared in four games this season, completing 6-of-7 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Uche was activated from injured reserve just prior to the Pats’ Week Sixteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Selected by New England in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Michigan product has earned ten tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery through ten games played in 2021.

King continues to be a special teams stalwart for New England, ranking fourth on the team with 274 special teams snaps. After missing the previous two seasons due to a torn quad, the Auburn product has logged 10 tackles as a participant in the kicking game.

Hoyer, Uche and King join linebackers Matthew Judon Ja’Whaun Bentley and Harvey Langi, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr,

Offensive lineman Yasir Durant has been removed from COVID/Reserve, and this activated to the 53-man roster. Rookie linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone have also tested out of protocols. However, Perkins remains on injured reserve, while McGrone reverts back to a season-ending spot on the non-football injury list.

Hope For Sunday?

With notable names such as Judon, Stevenson and Bentley currently residing on COVID-19/Reserve, New England clearly has concerns about heading into an essential must-win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. However, there might be some positive news on each player’s potential playing status. On Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association adopted the new CDC guidelines, which reduce the quarantine time from ten days to five days for all players, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, who meet the following criteria (as outlined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero):

- Player must be asymptomatic

- Five days have passed since initial positive swab

- It has been at least 24 hours since player last registered a fever

- Other symptoms (e.g. cough) have "resolved or improved"

- Player has been cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL

After being cleared, following five days of isolation, players will be required to wear a mask for another five days after returning; except when actively engaged in practice or a game.

The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET for the first game of the calendar year in 2022, on Sunday, January 2.