Patriots Add LB LaRoy Reynolds to Practice Squad

The 31-year-old previously spent time with the Patriots in Spring 2021, before being released by the team with an injury settlement.

With their regular season finale just days away, the New England Patriots continue to make improvements to their team. On Thursday, the Pats added veteran linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to their practice squad. With Reynolds in the fold, the Pats practice squad count stands at 12.

Reynolds has some familiarity with the organization. The 31-year-old had previously signed a one-year contract with New England in March. However, Reynolds would not take a snap for the Patriots, reaching an injury settlement during organized team activities in May.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound defender entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. After a brief stint with the Chicago Bears, Reynolds signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.During that season, Reynolds and the Falcons reached Super Bowl LI, where they faced the Patriots in Super Bowl LIl, as the Falcons fell to the Pats in a 34–28 overtime defeat. He spent parts of the next few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. In 2020, Reynolds returned to Atlanta, where he appeared in every game for the Falcons and ranked second in downs played for the kicking game.

Following his release from the Patriots this past Spring, Reynolds joined the New York Jets’ practice squad. He served as a COVID-19 replacement in Week Sixteen, recording one tackle through 15 snaps on special teams. He was released on Wednesday after his activation from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Throughout his nine-year career, Reynolds has amassed 118 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries along with seven starts.

The Patriots conclude their regular season with a Week Eighteen showdown with the Miami Dolphins. The teams are set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.