With the 2022 League year well under way, the New England Patriots have reportedly acquired a bit more depth at a position of need.

As first reported by CBS’ Sports Josina Anderson, the Pats and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery have agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $4 million.

Montgomery was selected in the third round (94th overall) by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft. After spending his first three-plus seasons with the Packers, Montgomery was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a seventh-round pick [in the 2020 NFL Draft] during the 2018 season. He signed with the New York Jets in 2019, where he would remain for just one year. For the past two seasons, he has been a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Throughout his career, Montgomery has amassed 1180 rushing yards on 258 carries with sevens touchdowns. As a backfield receiver, he has compiled 1104 receiving yards on 139 catches with three scoring receptions. Montgomery has also been effective as a kick returner, where he has gained 1,274 yards on 57 attempts, averaging 22.4 yards per return.

Montgomery is coming off a statistically underwhelming season in 2021. He averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 15 rushes and caught 16 passes for 95 yards and zero touchdowns for the Saints. If the Patriots have high hopes for him as a solid contributor as a reserve option on offense, they will need to see signs of improvement, starting in training camp. His special teams acumen may help his case, as he took 48% of the Saints’ snaps a year ago, both as a kick returner and on coverage teams.

With the Patriots, he should be expected to settle into an offensive option on third-down, as well as a backfield receiver. At his best, he can provide solid contributions as a hybrid receiver/running back and kick returner. One duty he is highly unlikely to undertake will be that of punt returning duties. As Montgomery has not served in this capacity in the past, his signing should not be seen as a potential replacement for former All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who is now an unrestricted free agent.

Montgomery's addition could, instead, help to mitigate the losses of running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson, who both signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Both Bolden and Johnson were regular contributors both on offense, and special teams. His acquisition is not likely to move the proverbial needle when it comes to the Patriots offensive needs. However, his production as a receiver, as well as a special teamer, will give him every opportunity to earn a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster in 2022. If the 29-year-old can recapture some of his early promise, he provide solid value for Bill Belichick and company.

Still, New England is expected to remain active in the market for pass catchers, as well as special teams contributors, as they continue their roster building for the upcoming 2022 season.