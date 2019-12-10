Patriot
Patriots Release Statement Admitting to Filming Field During Bengals-Browns Game

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots, who have been accused of filming the Cincinnati Bengals' play calls during their game last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, have released a statement admitting to inappropriately filming the field during the Week 14 game. 

Here is the statement from the organization: 

"For the past year, the New England Patriots content team has produced a series of behind-the-scenes features on various departments within the organization. The seven previous 'Do Your Job' episodes are archived on 

patriots.com. On Sunday, Dec. 8, the content team sent a three-person video crew to the Bengals-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium in order to capture one part of a longer feature  on the Patriots scouting department, in this case a Patriots pro personnel scout while he was working the press box. 

"While we sought and were granted credentialed access from the Cleveland Browns for the video crew, our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight. In addition to filming the scout, the production crew - without specific knowledge of League rules - inappropriately filmed the field from the press box. The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box. When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.

"The production crew is independent of our football operation. While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a 'Do Your Job' episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.

"We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game." 

