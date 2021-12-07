Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Patriots-Bills Inactives: What It Means For Monday night’s Week Thirteen Showdown

    The Pats and Bills each list six inactives for Monday’s Week Thirteen matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
    The New England Patriots are set to battle the Buffalo Bills in Week Thirteen of the 2021 NFL Season at 8:15pm ET on Monday, December 6 at Highmark Stadium in western New York.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    TE Devin Asiasi

    QB Jarrett Stidham

    LB Jahlani Tavai 

    G Yasir Durant

    CB Shaun Wade

    As was widely expected, safety Kyle Dugger will not play tonight as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Having been the subject of much speculation throughout the weekend, Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins will indeed return to action after spending the last three games on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. 

    The Patriots have elevated safety Sean Davis and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the roster, from the practice squad, for Week Thirteen. Davis is the lone safety on the Pats’ practice unit, and is likely to see some snaps in Dugger’s absence.

    Rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins is inactive for Monday night, with an illness. He was originally listed as ‘questionable’ on Saturday’s injury report, but was downgraded by the team to ‘out’ on Sunday.

    Behind Enemy Lines: Bills Inactives

    WR Isaiah McKenzie

    WR Marquez Stevenson

    FB Reggie Gilliam

    G Jamil Douglas

    DT Vernon Butler

    DE Efe Obada 

    Buffalo has placed LB A.J. Klein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris were elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s matchup.

    LG Jon Feliciano was not activated from injured reserve prior to Monday’s 4:00pm deadline. As a result, it is likely that Ike Boettger will get the start at left guard tonight versus the Patriots.

    Both WR Isaiah McKenzie and WR Marquez Stevenson, who serve as the team’s return specialists, are inactive. Fullback Reggie Gilliam is also inactive, after having been listed on the team’s injury report this week. 

