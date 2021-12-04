Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Patriots-Bills Week Thirteen Injury Report: Final Edition — Eight Pats ‘Questionable’ for Monday Night

    Neither the New England Patriots, nor the Buffalo Bills have declared anyone ‘out’ for Monday night’s pivotal matchup
    The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Thirteen showdown in Western New York.

    The Pats and Bills will face off this Monday night, December 6 at 8:15pm at Highmark Stadium.

    Here is Saturday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Thirteen matchup:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 

    OUT

    No Players Listed

    DOUBTFUL

    No Players Listed

    QUESTIONABLE

    C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

    RB Brandon Bolden, Knee (LP)

    OT Trent Brown, Calf (LP)

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

    WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle (LP)

    LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness (DNP)

    BUFFALO BILLS 

    OUT

    No Players Listed

    DOUBTFUL

    No Players Listed

    QUESTIONABLE

    OL Cody Ford, Bicep (FP)

    FB Reggie Gilliam, Ankle (LP

    DE Efe Obada, Hip (FP)

    What It Means: Patriots

    Despite listing eight players as ‘questionable’ for Monday’s matchup, the Patriots are entering Week Thirteen relatively healthy.

    Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who had previously been listed on the week’s reports with an ankle injury, has been removed from the report, and is apparently ready to play on Monday.

    Rookie defender Ronnie Perkins missed Saturday's practice with an illness, and was listed as ‘questionable’ for Week Thirteen.

    Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (knee), and return specialist Gunner Olszewski were limited in practice Saturday.

    Lastly, neither safety Kyle Dugger, nor running back J.J. Taylor was spotted on the practice field on Saturday, as each remains on COVID/Reserve. At this point, their chances for playing on Monday night are slim, at best.

    What It Means: Bills

    Much like the Patriots, Buffalo is also enjoying good health heading into Monday. The Bills listed only OL Cody Ford, FB Reggie Gilliam and DE Efe Obada as questionable.

    Despite being listed throughout the week as limited participants, linebacker Matt Milano (linebacker) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (illness) have been removed from the report, and thus should be good-to-go for Monday night. The presence of both Milano and Lotulelei will greatly strengthen a Bills’ run defense that has recently struggled in their absence. 

