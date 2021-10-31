Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Chargers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Eight Showdown

    The Pats list six inactives, with the Chargers listing five for Sunday’s Week Eight matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
    Author:

    The New England Patriots are set to face of against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season at 4:05pm ET on Sunday, October 31 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Chargers have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    TE Devin Asiasi

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    RB J.J. Taylor

    OLB Brandon King

    OL Yasir Durant

    CB Shaun Wade

    Read More

    New England’s list of inactives read like a list of the ‘usual suspects.’ While Wade returned to practice this week, following his recovery from a concussion, he will still be sidelined this week. 

    Perhaps the more significant news regarding the Pats’ Sunday list of inactives are the players that will be eligible to play on Sunday. Linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley, offensive linemen David Andrews and Shaq Mason, and tight end Jonnu Smith are all active, with each player likely to play a notable role in Week Eight.

    After the reverse being true in Week Seven, rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be active this week, with J.J. Taylor remaining ineligible as a healthy scratch on Sunday. 

    Behind Enemy Lines: Chargers Inactives

    QB Easton Stick

    RB Joshua Kelley

    S Mark Webb

    FB Gabe Nabers

    T Trey Pipkins

    For the Chargers, the significant news regarding their game day roster is positive. Despite some questions earlier in the week, running back Austin Ekeler, defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Drue Tranquill are all active and will play against the Patriots. While Ekeler’s presence is great news for the Bolts’ rushing attack, Tranquill and Jones will help to provide much-needed reinforcements for what has been (to date) a porous Los Angeles run-defense.

    Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd during his first preseason game against the Washington Football Team
    News

    Patriots-Chargers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Eight Showdown

    17 seconds ago
    Patriots OL Michael Onwenu (71) and Isaiah Wynn (76)
    News

    Patriot Maven Pregame Mailbag: Containing the Chargers, Trade Deadline Activity and More

    1 hour ago
    Patriots RB Damien Harris
    News

    Patriots-Chargers Game Day Notebook: Roster Elevations, Game Prediction and More

    5 hours ago
    Patriots S Adrian Phillips
    News

    Charged With the Duty: Phillips is the Logical Choice to Cover Ekeler in Week Eight

    15 hours ago
    Patriots CB Jalen Mills
    News

    Patriots vs. Chargers: Three to Watch on Defense Against Los Angeles

    17 hours ago
    Patriots TE Hunter Henry
    News

    Patriots vs. Chargers: Three to Watch on Offense Against Los Angeles

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16892741
    News

    Why The Patriots Should Be Concerned About The Chargers

    Oct 29, 2021
    Patriots TE Jonnu Smith
    News

    Patriots-Chargers Week Eight Injury Report: Final Edition — Patriots List 14 as ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

    Oct 29, 2021