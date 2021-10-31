Patriots-Chargers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Eight Showdown

The Pats list six inactives, with the Chargers listing five for Sunday’s Week Eight matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The New England Patriots are set to face of against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season at 4:05pm ET on Sunday, October 31 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Chargers have released their list of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

TE Devin Asiasi

DE Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor

OLB Brandon King

OL Yasir Durant

CB Shaun Wade

New England’s list of inactives read like a list of the ‘usual suspects.’ While Wade returned to practice this week, following his recovery from a concussion, he will still be sidelined this week.

Perhaps the more significant news regarding the Pats’ Sunday list of inactives are the players that will be eligible to play on Sunday. Linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley, offensive linemen David Andrews and Shaq Mason, and tight end Jonnu Smith are all active, with each player likely to play a notable role in Week Eight.

After the reverse being true in Week Seven, rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be active this week, with J.J. Taylor remaining ineligible as a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Behind Enemy Lines: Chargers Inactives

QB Easton Stick

RB Joshua Kelley

S Mark Webb

FB Gabe Nabers

T Trey Pipkins

For the Chargers, the significant news regarding their game day roster is positive. Despite some questions earlier in the week, running back Austin Ekeler, defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Drue Tranquill are all active and will play against the Patriots. While Ekeler’s presence is great news for the Bolts’ rushing attack, Tranquill and Jones will help to provide much-needed reinforcements for what has been (to date) a porous Los Angeles run-defense.