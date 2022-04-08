Patriots Country Mailbag: The Parker Effect, Mac’s Development and More

Patriots Country tackles various issues, such as the Pats’ potential 2022 NFL Draft strategy after trading for DeVante Parker and Mac Jones’ development in this week’s question-and-answer session with fans.

After what had been perceived as a slow start to the league year, the New England Patriots have begun to make waves as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.

In addition to securing the services of safety Jabrill Peppers, New England made a significant splash over the weekend by acquiring wide receiver DeVante Parker in a rare intra-divisional trade with the Miami Dolphins. With the 2022 NFL Draft approximately three weeks away, the Pats remain committed to making the moves which they feel to be in the best interest of their football team.

This week, Patriots Country opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MikesMailbag:

Q: Does the addition of DeVante Parker lessen the chance that the Pats will take a wide receiver in the draft?

From: Joel from Hull (@joelshapiro20)

This is a great question, Joel…and perhaps the most timely question circulating throughout Patriots fandom. New England’s acquisition of Parker has definitely upgraded its corps of wide receivers. Despite questions surrounding his health and durability, Parker has the chance to become a solid vertical threat among a solid group that includes Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

While I believe that the Pats are less likely to use first-round capital on a wideout, now that Parker has been added to the fold, they should address the position at some point during the draft. With Meyers and Agholor set to enter free agency after the 2022 season, the Pats have to think about the future at the position. This Draft class is rich with receiver talent, with several Day Two or Day Three prospects capable of adding both size and speed to the depth chart. Therefore, New England can allow their selection to develop by learning from the veterans on staff.

One name Pats fans may want to continue to watch is Alabama’s John Metchie, III. In addition to the Crimson Tide connection with Mac Jones, he has both the size and quickness that allow him to become line-up inthe Z-role, or occasionally in the slot. However, it is his speed and route-running ability which routinely make him a potential big-play threat. Not only can he provide the yards-after-catch, which are essential for the Patriots passing game, he also possesses the strong frame necessary to resist tackling. While his ACL tear in the 2021 SEC Championship Game may be a concern for many teams , the Pats now have the depth in place to draft Metchie, and bring him along slowly.

Q: What kind of improvement can Patriots fans realistically expect from a second-year quarterback like Mac Jones? How worried are you about his development without a proper offensive coordinator?

From: Kevin Tame, Jr. (@Kevin_Tame)

Excellent question, Kevin. Though Jones may be motivated to increase his productivity heading into his second season in New England, his task may be a bit tougher when factoring in the loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Both Jones and McDaniels developed a strong connection in 2021, with each gaining a solid understanding of the capabilities of the Patriots offense. However, with McDaniels now in Las Vegas, Jones will be working with his second offensive coaching regime in as many years. While the Pats are unlikely to name a designated successor to McDaniels, the team has tasked both Matt Patricia [who has been a senior football advisor in 2021] and the returning Joe Judge [former Patriots special teams coordinator and New York Giants coach] to their offensive coaching staff. Both Judge and Patricia are expected to play a significant role in Jones’ continued development, as is head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots also re-signed quarterback Brian Hoyer earlier this month, who Jones’ has credited with helping him to grasp the nuances of the team’s often complex offense.

Still, the ultimate responsibility for his development is on Jones, himself. He realizes that there is much work to be done for the upcoming season. Jones is intent on increasing his strength and improving his diet, in hopes of avoiding the dreaded ‘one-hit-wonder’ moniker. Most importantly, he is hoping that his experience will allow him to take on a greater leadership role with the team in 2022. Jones will do what is required to provide success for the Patriots. Though fans should prepare themselves for a continuation of some growing pains in 2022, there is hope for the future. Amidst his late season struggles in 2021, Jones regularly maintained his poise, his focus, and his drive to constantly improve. Those qualities will continue to make him the ideal steward of New England’s timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws.

Q: Have the Dolphins overtaken the Patriots for the second spot in the AFC East?

From Starra (@ketojerseygirl)

Several Patriots fans find themselves asking this same question, Starra. While I always caution fans to temper their preseason hype of any team, the Buffalo Bills still appear to maintain their hold on the top spot in the division. However, Miami has greatly improved for 2022, making them much tougher competition than they were in 2021. Not only have the Dolphins retained a significant portion of their in-house free agents, they have also acquired some of the top talent available in free agency. Terron Armstead has helped to solidify their offensive line, while providing an elite protector for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Fins also added the services of Cedrick Wilson Jr. to strengthen their corps of wide receivers.

However, their most significant addition came via one of the blockbuster trades of the offseason. Acquiring speedy wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs immediately puts Miami in the spotlight of teams that can make some waves in 2022. The Dolphins gave up a considerable haul to acquire the 28-year-old, trading five total draft picks including first-and second-round selections in 2022, as well as signing him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

While the moves alone do not guarantee success, Miami is hopeful that surrounding sophomore standout Jaylen Waddle with Hill and Wilson, as well as running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, will provide the type of speedy, offensive firepower, typically deployed by new head coach Mike McDaniel. Combined with an elite defense, Miami may have the dual threat capabilities to be a factor in the AFC playoff race. In fact, many of the oddsmakers seem comfortable in the team leap-frogging the Patriots to join the top-two in the division and earn a potential spot in the postseason. That said, only time will tell whether or not the Dolphins can indeed live up to the lofty expectations. New England may have lost the battle with their divisional rivals to the south to secure offseason headlines. Yet, the Pats are battle-tested, having earned a playoff berth in 2021. They are looking to build upon a solid rookie campaign from quarterback Mac Jones, and should once again be solid on both sides of the ball. While Miami is certainly one of the most improved teams in the AFC, I still give New England the slight edge in the divisional standings…by a VERY slim margin.