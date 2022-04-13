Patriots Country Notebook: Patriots Set for Pre-Draft Visits with Georgia RB James Cook, Alabama WR Slade Bolden

Alabama wideout Slade Bolden, has modeled his game after Julian Edelman and would love the chance to reunite with his college roommate, Patriots QB Mac Jones.

As the 2022 NFL Draft continues to draw closer, the New England Patriots continue to scout the proper fits as they attempt to build their roster for 2022. Whether it be re-signing key veterans, or adding new members to the Foxboro fold, the Pats remain committed to making the moves which they feel to be in the best interest of their football team.

With the Pats set to meet with an intriguing pair of offensive prospects on pre-Draft visits, here are the latest notes, courtesy of the Patriots Country Notebook.

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Though many consider the Patriots running back corps to be among the strongest positional groupings on the roster, the team will never shun an opportunity to seek improvement. As such, New England has scheduled a Top-30 visit with Georgia running back James Cook, per Monday’s report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline.

Cook logged 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Georgia. He also rushed for 728 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry, and seven touchdowns, while leading the Bulldogs in yards from scrimmage.

While New England may feature the trio of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White at the top of their rotation, Cook may be an intriguing option as a potential second or third round choice. Though he is well-suited to take carries from the backfield, he can also align in the slot, or be used on jet sweeps. Cook is also quite adept as a receiver both out of the backfield and split out wide. In the Patriots offense, Cook could play multiple roles, potentially becoming a versatile, all-purpose threat in both the passing game and the running game.

Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama

New England is also set to workout Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. It will be the second time that the two sides have met, having connected during the NFL Scouting Combine in early March.

Despite being a former teammate of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones [the two were actually college roommates at Alabama], Bolden is quite familiar with the Patriots style of offense. He has listed former Pats receiver Julian Edelman as the player on whom he most closely models his style of play.

Last season, he compiled 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide, while also rushing once when lining up in the quarterback spot. Bolden has also proven himself to be an effective weapon on special teams. He tallied 14 punt returns for 99 yards to go with five kickoff returns for a total of 67 yards. For his efforts, he was selected as one of the Alabama coaching staff’s special teams players of the week for the team’s contests against Southern Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and New Mexico State.

At his best, Bolden is a reliable slot target, capable of making the catch and gaining available yardage. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver is perfectly suited for the slot. He does possess some quickness, as well as the sure hands and toughness required to be effective when giving over the middle. However, Bolden has struggled a bit with achieving separation. As a result, he is not often targeted away from the line of scrimmage. Though he is unlikely to open the eyes of Pats scouts with his speed or his catch radius, Bolden can be effective when working with an accurate passer like Jones.

While Bolden projects as a late day-three pick, he could also be a target for the Patriots [as well as other teams] as an undrafted free agent, should he reach the end of Draft weekend without being selected.