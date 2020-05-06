NFL Rumors: Patriots Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

Of the many competent free agent quarterbacks the New England Patriots passed up this offseason was former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

While injury history, money and attitude are some of the common reasons given for why Newton was skipped over by the Patriots, there may be another, more substantial reason that the six-time Super Bowl champions did not want to sign the 2015 MVP. That reason has to do with their offensive coordinator.

Joseph Person of The Athletic pointed out via a source that Josh McDaniels wasn't "necessarily high" on Newton when he spoke to the Panthers about their head-coaching vacancy this offseason.

Some observers have made a big deal of the nice things Bill Belichick said about Newton after he beat the Patriots in two regular-season meetings. That storyline seemed to be a little overblown. Plus, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wasn’t necessarily high on Newton when he was talking to the Panthers about their head coaching vacancy, according to a source.

Apparently McDaniels was still able to speak with the Panthers despite not traveling to Carolina to interview for their head-coaching vacancy before they hired Matt Rhule for the job.

Yes, the Patriots didn't have the money to sign Newton even if they did like him. But New England is seemingly all-in on Jarrett Stidham, which is why they also opted to not draft a quarterback that could compete for the starting job this summer.

So while the interest in signing Newton probably wouldn't have been there even if they did like him, McDaniels' disinterest in the veteran QB can be added to the top of the list of reasons why New England steered clear of Newton this offseason.