NFL Rumors: Patriots Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

Devon Clements

Of the many competent free agent quarterbacks the New England Patriots passed up this offseason was former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. 

While injury history, money and attitude are some of the common reasons given for why Newton was skipped over by the Patriots, there may be another, more substantial reason that the six-time Super Bowl champions did not want to sign the 2015 MVP. That reason has to do with their offensive coordinator. 

Joseph Person of The Athletic pointed out via a source that Josh McDaniels wasn't "necessarily high" on Newton when he spoke to the Panthers about their head-coaching vacancy this offseason. 

Some observers have made a big deal of the nice things Bill Belichick said about Newton after he beat the Patriots in two regular-season meetings. That storyline seemed to be a little overblown. Plus, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wasn’t necessarily high on Newton when he was talking to the Panthers about their head coaching vacancy, according to a source.

Apparently McDaniels was still able to speak with the Panthers despite not traveling to Carolina to interview for their head-coaching vacancy before they hired Matt Rhule for the job. 

Yes, the Patriots didn't have the money to sign Newton even if they did like him. But New England is seemingly all-in on Jarrett Stidham, which is why they also opted to not draft a quarterback that could compete for the starting job this summer. 

So while the interest in signing Newton probably wouldn't have been there even if they did like him, McDaniels' disinterest in the veteran QB can be added to the top of the list of reasons why New England steered clear of Newton this offseason. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Partridge
Partridge

Josh McDaniels should not have bad mouth Cam! Maybe that’s
Why Carolina didn’t hire him to get the coaching job!
He tried to hurt Cam and they hired someone else!

It’s so sad for the people to put Cam down the way they have as if all the other 31 quarterbacks have been perfect every season and many of them haven’t had a stellar record like Cam Newton!

Why keep sitting on this man like that??
Also, many of the backup quarterbacks make a whole lot more than they offered Jamies Winston!!

Why treat these men like that?

Why so much disparity?

Some of these guys do just anything they big enough to do and say just what they want too. Later, the people just laugh it off and you never hear nothing else!

As good as Cam has been, they put all these mean labels on him
and rarely mention all his real good qualities, achievements, countless years of charity work, and coaching The Football Babies!!

The NFL should stand up for Cam Newton and all The 32 owners and coaches!

The Carolina Panthers were wrong to release this top Quarterback during this real bad virus outbreak!
They could have given him his last year there, paid him his money due, and then given him more time in free agency for the 2021 season on next year!!

Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

This is music to my ears.

