Patriots-Dolphins Week Eighteen Injury Report: Final Edition — Dugger Out, Nine Pats ‘Questionable’ for Sunday’s Regular Season Finale

By comparison, the Miami Dolphins look to have a full contingent ready to suit up for Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Eighteen showdown in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Pats and Dolphins will face off this Sunday afternoon, January 9 at 4:25pm at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Eighteen matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6)

OUT

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

DB Cody Davis, Wrist (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

Conspicuous from his absence on Friday’s report was wide receiver Nelson Agholor. However, that was a good thing for New England. The 28-year-old was present at practice, indicating that he has cleared concussion protocol and will be active for Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. Agholor has been the Pats third most statistically productive receiver on their roster, behind Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne respectively.

The most pertinent news from Friday’s report involves safety Kyle Dugger, who was officially ruled out for Week Eighteen. Over the past few weeks, Dugger’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. Through fifteen games played this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 70 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, five passes-defensed, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Pats have heavily used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages in 2021. Dugger has seen action alongside Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties are deployed in the secondary. Thus far, he has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield.

Making matters more problematic for New England, the Dolphins employ several players at offensive skill positions that can be effective in the middle of the field. From receivers DeVante Parker and Jalen Waddle, to dual-threat back Myles Gaskin, and tight end Mike Gesicki, New England will need to step up their coverage in the backfield, with Dugger sidelined for Sunday’s matchup.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Dolphins

Miami will enter their season-finale with a full complement of players. Defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) and wide receiver Preston Williams (illness) were removed from Friday’s report.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quad), offensive lineman Jesse Davis (knee/elbow), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Ford (knee) were all listed at full availability for Friday’s practice, and were not given a designation for Sunday’s game. As a result, each player is expected to play in Week Eighteen.