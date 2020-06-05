PatriotMaven
Patriots to Donate $1 Million to Local Grassroots Organizations

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots put their money where their mouth is on Friday to help the fight for social justice that has surged across the country over the past week and a half. 

Through a video announcement, the Kraft family pledged to donate $1 million over the next 10 months, in $100,000 monthly increments, to local grassroots organization - that were chosen in collaboration with Patriots players - “that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.” 

“Change always begins with listening and learning. These organization will be invited to speak to our executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group businesses so we can learn about their work and continue to grow in knowledge and awareness, especially among those in leadership positions. 

“Our eyes, ears and heart are open.” 

