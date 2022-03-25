Patriots FanNation Notebook: Patriots-Providence Solidarity; Bates to the Bears and More

The Patriots show their support for the Providence College Friars, while continuing to search for help on the offensive side of the ball for the upcoming season.

As the NFL universe marches closer to the start of the upcoming 2022 season, the New England Patriots’ ‘powers that be’ continue to do their due diligence in building their roster. Though many key veterans have been retained, New England has been relatively quiet when it comes to signing players from outside the organization. In the meantime, both conference and division rivals continue to stockpile big-name acquisitions; thus winning the headline war throughout the first week of the new league year.

Still, championships are not won in the month of March. While the allure of introductory press conferences and jersey photo ops can be fun, the true measure of success for any team’s offseason cannot be determined until meaningful games are played on the field.

In the meantime, New England remains committed to making the moves which they feel to be in the best interest of their football team. Sometimes those efforts work in their favor, while some do not.

From a promising pair of would-be Patriots choosing to play their football elsewhere in 2022, to the Pats organization giving a helping hand to the region’s top college basketball team. Here are the latest notes from Foxboro, courtesy of the Patriots FanNation Notebook.

Patriots Show Their Support for Providence College

With the exception of some lingering Storrs saltiness, the majority of the New England region is showing its support for the Providence College men's basketball team. Under the tutelage of head coach Ed Cooley, Providence has defied the odds all season. They captured their first regular-season Big East Championship with an overall record of 24-4 [14-3 within the conference], as well as securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament

The fourth-seeded Friars advanced to the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ of the tourney for the first time since 1997 with wins over South Dakota State and Richmond.

While the Friars will face their toughest test to date on Friday evening, as they take on the top-seed Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, they will do so with the support of some additional friends, family and supporters…thanks in part to the New England Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft.

On Thursday, Kraft provided the Patriots team plane, colloquially dubbed ‘Air Kraft’, to transport members of the Friar Faithful, as the team pursues a trip to the Elite Eight.

Kraft’s support and generosity greatly touched the Providence College head coach, who published a video message to express his gratitude on Thursday morning.

"New England teams helping New England teams,” Cooley said. “ I just want to personally thank you [Mr. Kraft] and the Patriots organization for allowing our family, our supporters, our donors, and many of those who have the opportunity to ride on that wonderful plane, getting them to Chicago in the Windy City,"

"This would not be possible without your support, so I personally, on behalf of Providence College Basketball, and Providence College Athletics, want to send a sincere thank you to you and your organization. Thanks a lot. I'm a huge Patriots fan. Go Pats! Go Friars!"

Providence’s Senior Associate Athletic Director, Steve Napolillo [who will officially become Athletic Director on July 1st, succeeding the retiring Bob Dricsoll] also expressed his excitement at the support shown to the Friars by Kraft and the Patriots organization.

"The greatest thing for me is there's so many Patriots fans, so to have this opportunity to not only get to go root on the Friars, which they love, but they're getting to experience something they could only dream about going on one of the Patriots' planes,” Napolillo said via Patriots.com. “It's such a home run for people who are diehard Patriot and Friar fans."

In addition to providing ‘air support,’ Kraft also personally spoke with Cooley to offer his good luck wishes to the Friars on their upcoming big game.

"We're really fired up,” Napolillo said. “Coach Cooley talked to Mr. Kraft last night, Mr. Kraft reached out to him so he was really excited."

Providence and Kansas will officially tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25.

Bates Chooses Bears

In the wake of the departures of starting left guard Ted Karras (via free agency) and right guard Shaq Mason (via trade), New England is in need of help at the guard position along the offensive line. As a result, the team hosted restricted free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, for a visit on Monday in Foxboro.

However, Bates left New England without signing an offer sheet, opening a window for the Chicago Bears. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bates has signed an offer from the Chicago Bears. Per NFL rules, the Bills now have five days to make a counteroffer or Bates will transfer to the Bears.

The 25-year-old was the recipient of a restricted free agent original-round tender at $2.4 million by the Bills. Per the terms of the tender, Buffalo maintains the "right of first refusal," now having five days to match Chicago’s contract offer.

Bates, listed 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, was primarily a versatile backup for Buffalo after going undrafted in 2019 out of Penn State. He first entered the starting lineup in December, due to injuries to a few of the Bills’ starters. He started at right guard before starting the last four games, including both of Buffalo's playoff games, at left guard. Bates has also played limited snaps at center for the Bills.

Bates’ versatility was a significant factor in New England’s interest in his services for 2022. Instead, he will be headed to the Windy City, or possibly back to Western New York, should the Bills decide to retain him.

MVS is Goin’ to Kansas City

Following Wednesday’s blockbuster trade of star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves with some newfound salary cap space. From their actions on Thursday, it appears that they are willing to put it to good use.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, some of that space would be occupied by a wide receiver in whom the team had recently shown interest.

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agreed to a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, worth between $30 million and $36 million.

Having a clear need at the position, the Patriots were intrigued by Valdes-Scantling’s speed and versatility. During his time with the Green Bay Packers, Valdez-Scantling was quite an effective deep threat. In 2020, he led the league in yards per reception (20.9) while compiling a career-high 690 yards on 33 catches, hauling in six touchdowns. However, he did experience a statistical dip last season, logging 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns. However, it should be noted that Valdes-Scantling missed six games in 2021 due to injury.

While the Patriots had reportedly shown significant interest in Valdes-Scantling early in free agency, his asking price apparently cooled their efforts to secure his services.