PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

3 Patriots Make Bottom Half of PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019 Season

Devon Clements

On Tuesday, PFF released the first half of their top 101 players of 2019, which recognizes and ranks the best players in the league from this past season. The first half of their list was numbers 52-101. On that list were three New England Patriots players, all of which coincidentally enough will be free agents this offseason. 

Here are the three Patriots players that made the first half of PFF's list, their ranking on the list, and what PFF had to say about them:

91) Joe Thuney (LG)

"The Patriots' offensive line took a major step back this season, but one player who went in the other direction was left guard Joe Thuney, who built on a couple of solid seasons to post the best overall PFF grade of his career. Thuney narrowly missed out on topping the 80.0 threshold in terms of overall grade and had the best single-game of his season in the playoffs as the team fell to the Titans in the wild-card round. Thuney was excellent as a pass blocker, allowing just one sack all season, his only one over the past two seasons combined."

84) Devin McCourty (S)

"There are few players as metronomically consistent as Patriots safety Devin McCourty. This represents the eighth time he has appeared on the Top 101, and only Drew Brees has appeared on the list more times since we have been running it. McCourty earned a PFF coverage grade of 88.3 over the course of the season, including the playoffs, and he tallied five interceptions as well as two pass breakups. He also added a pair of forced fumbles and was once again one of the Pats' most reliable defenders, even if the team's 2019 defense was one of the best they have ever fielded."

59) Kyle Van Noy (LB)

"Kyle Van Noy put together a career year for the New England Patriots on the edge this season. His overall PFF grade of 84.2 was the highest of his career by almost 15 grading points, and the 60 total pressures he recorded over the entire season was 13 more than his previous career-high. Van Noy became a true impact pass-rusher and had 122 more pass-rush attempts than any other season of his career, making the most of those opportunities and proving he can be a high-level pass-rusher as he closes in on his 30th birthday."

Those three players making PFF's list foreshadows the hard decisions the Patriots have to make this offseason. Chances are, they won't be able to re-sign all three of those players, let alone two of them. Thuney and Van Noy could demand a big contract when they hit free agency, which means there's a strong chance they will be playing elsewhere in 2020. But there is a chance that Van Noy could take somewhat of a hometown discount in order to stay in New England. McCourty, however, is the most likely out of all three to stay with the Patriots based on his age and longevity with the team. 

If Thuney and Van Noy don't stay with the Patriots, then New England has two huge holes on their depth chart that they will need to fill. With a projected $28 million in salary cap space next season, the potential re-signing of Tom Brady, and the need for offensive weapons, the Patriots will likely have to draft those positions if they want to acquire talented players who can fill the voids left by Thuney and Van Noy. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here Are Former Patriots Set to Play in XFL's Inaugural Season

The revamped and relaunched XFL league is set to feature 10 former New England Patriots players.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Finish No. 7 in The MMQB's Final Power Rankings for 2019 Season

The Patriots rank as the 7th best team in the NFL in The MMQB's final power rankings of the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots LS Joe Cardona Underwent Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona reportedly underwent shoulder surgery "within the past few weeks."

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady on Social Media to Stay With Patriots

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says "baby come back" on social media in an attempt to convince Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Henry Ruggs III

The no. 1 guy on the Patriots' draft board this year should be Henry Ruggs III, the speedster receiver out of Alabama.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Patriots Have Strong Chance to Win Super Bowl LV, According to Betting Odds

The Patriots, despite being knocked out in the Wild-Card round this past season, are very much in the hunt to win Super Bowl LV based on the betting odds.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Quartney Davis

A slightly undervalued receiver out of Texas A&M, Quartney Davis should have his name written in pen on the Patriots' draft board this year.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Patriots Willing to Give Tom Brady Excess of $30 million Per Year

The Patriots are reportedly willing to give quarterback Tom Brady $30+ million per year to stay in New England.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Was for Hulu Super Bowl Ad

It appears that Tom Brady's cryptic photo last week was for a Hulu Super Bowl advertisement.

Devon Clements

by

Johnny Football

Raiders are front-runners to sign Brady if he chooses to leave New England: https://www.reviewjournal.com/sports/betting/raiders-favorites-to-sign-tom-brady-if-he-leaves-patriots-1950108/

Devon Clements