Patriots Announce Full Training Camp Schedule for 2024 NFL Season
In the waiting days before the New England Patriots hit the field once again, the team has officially released their 2024 training camp schedule for the season ahead.
The next time the Patriots veterans will hit the field to practice is set for a bit over a month now, set for July 23rd. Fans will then be able to attend practice with open doors during the following day on July 24th.
New England will proceed to host 13 open practices for the public, which will start at the end of July, spanning through a couple of pre-season games until the middle of August. Each practice will be free to attend, giving fans a perfect opportunity to get an initial look at Drake Maye, Jerod Mayo, and the rest of this fresh Patriots regime.
New England is also scheduled to take on a joint practice alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, with that event set to take place a bit further into training camp on August 13th.
The two will then matchup in a pre-season game on August 15th. The Patriots' first pre-season matchup for this squad will be against the Carolina Panthers, who they're set to face on August 8th.
Get ready Patriots fans, next season is closing in right around the corner.
