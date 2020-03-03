NFL Rumors: Are 49ers/Tom Brady Rumors True? One Patriots Insider Believes So

Just when we thought the pool of Tom Brady suitors was becoming more shallow as we get closer to free agency, another bucket of water got thrown in.

While it seemed like the city of San Francisco was trying to talk into existence the idea of Tom Brady becoming a 49er, it appears that there may actually be a mutual interest between the two parties. Appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports said he thinks the rumors about Brady and San Francisco forming a marriage this offseason are in fact real.

"What's interesting about that is, the Patriots sent Jimmy Garoppolo out (to San Francisco) for short collateral. But could (Bill) Belichick say 'hey, why don't you just sign (Tom Brady) when he becomes available for two years, I'll take Jimmy back, he'll get you the Super Bowl that you probably could have had this year if you had Brady, and we'll start fresh.'"

If Curran says he believes the rumors are true, then we all should. He's as close as they come to Brady's camp, so any opinion he has regarding the 42-year-old quarterback is an informed one.

Curran also said that if Brady were to go to San Francisco and Garoppolo to New England, it would be the best situation for all parties involved. He's right. The 49ers would get a winning quarterback, and the Patriots would get a young, talented gunslinger. Now we just have to wait and see if it actually happens.