Patriots Interest in Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Indicates Focus on Improving their Offensive Production for 2022

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the New England Patriots have several potential needs as they attempt to build their roster. From adding additional speed to their defensive front seven, to some pass-catching help on third down, the Pats will be active in scouting possible fits via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

While linebackers, wide receivers and offensive linemen should be among the most speculated positions, one position which the Patriots are thought to be well-set is at tight end. Having added the top two players at the position in the previous season’s free agency class, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, New England seems content with their top two tight-endage options.

Still, the Patriots are always looking for ways to improve. In that vein, they apparently decided to keep their options open during the 2022 Senior Bowl. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the team held an ‘in-depth meeting’ with Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.

The use of tight ends as an integral part of their offense has been a staple of Patriots teams during the tenure of head coach Bill Belichick. Pairing Henry alongside a prototypical ‘move’ tight end like Smith was expected to allow the Patriots to run 12-man personnel, featuring two equally potent tight end options. Combined with a sizable offensive line and a capable running game, New England was expected to excel in several play action schemes in 2021; significantly more so than one year ago.

Unfortunately, that was seldom the case. The two-tight end set was a look which the Pats deployed on just 18.6 offensive snaps in 2021. While Henry seemed to ingratiate himself into the Pats offense, Smith was a bit of a work-in-progress. Henry finished the 2021 season having compiled 603 yards on 50 catches with nine touchdowns. His connection with quarterback Mac Jones led to some of the Patriots most impressive offensive plays. Conversely, Smith finished the 2021 regular season with 28 catches, 294 receiving yards and one touchdown throughout 16 games.

Beyond Henry and Smith, the Pats received little from elsewhere on the roster. Second-year tight end Dalton Keene spent 2021 on injured reserve with a meniscus injury, while fellow sophomore Devin Asiasi saw the field for only 12 snaps during the Pats Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns. Asiasi was a healthy inactive for the vast majority of 2021.

As a result, it is no surprise that the Patriots are keeping their tight end options open heading into 2022. Their interest in Okonkwo, however, is both intriguing and telling.

At 6-foot-2, 242-pounds, he certainly has the size to be an effective offensive weapon in the middle of the field. During his time at Maryland, he was deployed in the seam, as well as on tight end screens as a pass catcher. He finished 2021 as the Terrapins’ second-leading receiver (52 receptions) and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns. He also displayed above-average ability as a yards-after-catch threat. Perhaps most notably, Okonkwo proved to be a formidable open-field runner, possessing both the speed and power to be an effective third-down option.

While his offensive skills are clearly evident, Okonkwo currently lacks the proficiency generally desired by the Patriots in their tight ends. Though he is often able to move into position, he has had difficulty in supporting his blocks. While some teams may look to utilize his services as a backfield/slot target exclusively in the passing game, New England would likely look to develop him as a contributor in both run and pass protection.

Despite his being a work-in-progress, the Pats showing interest in Okonkwo may indicate that the team is looking to add some depth and potential to its tight end positional grouping for 2022. Though some may be quick to see this as an indictment on both Asiasi and Keene, it also may be a sign that New England may be looking to increase its productivity in tight yardage and contested catch situations. Speculation has surrounded the future (or lack thereof) of wide receiver N’Keal Harry in a Pats’ uniform since the 2021 offseason. Should the Patriots be interested in a player with the skills of Okonkwo (or the like), it may have tipped the Patriots’ hand on the type of offensive help which they are seeking in 2022.