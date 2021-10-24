    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Patriots-Jets Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Seven Showdown

    The Pats list six inactives, as do the Jets for Sunday’s Week Seven matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The New England Patriots are set to host the New York Jets in Week Seven of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, October 24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Jets have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    LB Dont’a Hightower

    TE Devin Asiasi

    OL Yasir Durant

    RB Rhamondre Stevenson

    CB Shaun Wade

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    With Hightower battling both ankle and elbow injuries, as well as his missing practice time this week, his absence in Week Seven is not surprising.  Four other Pats’ linebackers, Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Josh Uche (shoulder), Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Brandon King (thigh) had been listed as ‘questionable’ but are active for Sunday’s matchup. With Bentley in the lineup, look for him to take on the role usually reserved for Hightower. 

    Davon Godchaux (finger), Christian Barmore (shoulder) and Deatrich Wise, Jr (knee) were all previously listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday. All three are active, solidifying the interior of the Pats offensive line.

    The surprise of the day is running back Rhamondre Stevenson being inactive. The rookie put forth a solid effort last week against the Cowboys; rushed for 23 yards on five carries with one touchdown against Dallas. He also had 39 yards receiving on three catches. The Pats opted for J.J. Taylor for this matchup against the Jets, indicating that their running style on Sunday will require the services of a ‘change of pace’-type back; a role for which the Arizona product is well-suited. 

    Behind Enemy LInes: Jets Inactives

    TE Tyler Kroft

    DT Jonathan Marshall

    S Adrian Colbert

    WR Jeff Smith

    RB Tevin Coleman

    LB C.J. Mosley 

    Mosley’s absence for this matchup was widely expected, as the veteran linebacker had missed practices throughout the past week. Mosley is one of the Jets most productive defenders, compiling a total of 45 tackles (25 solo, 20 assisted), one pass defended and one forced fumble. As a result, New York elevated linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad, for added depth at the position. 

    Also as expected, Jets tight end Tyler Kroft (back) has officially been listed as ‘out’ for Sunday’s game. THe 29-year-old Rutgers product has 46 yards receiving on six receptions in four games for New York.

    Running back Tevin Coleman will also be inactive, as he deals with a hamstring injury. Coleman has rushed for 73 yards on 21 carries in four games in 2021, thus far. The 28-year-old ran for 24 yards on five carries in New York’s Week Two loss to the Patriots in September. 

    Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd during his first preseason game against the Washington Football Team
    News

    Patriots-Jets Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Seven Showdown

    28 seconds ago
    Patriots S Devin McCourty
    News

    Patriots-Jets Game Day Notebook: Roster Elevations, Game Prediction and More

    11 hours ago
    Patriots OL Michael Onwenu
    News

    Patriots vs. Jets - Three to Watch on Offense Against New York: Part II

    13 hours ago
    Patriots CB Myles Bryant
    News

    Patriots vs. Jets - Three to Watch on Defense Against New York: Part II

    13 hours ago
    cornerback D.J. Hayden
    News

    Patriots Host Hayden for Workout as Search for Help in the Secondary Continues

    Oct 22, 2021
    Patriots Tracy Sormanti
    News

    Sormanti to Become First Woman Enshrined in Patriots Hall of Fame

    Oct 22, 2021
    Patriots CB Jonathan Jones
    News

    Patriots-Jets Week Seven Injury Report: Final Edition — What It Means for Sunday

    Oct 22, 2021
    Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Seymour
    News

    Seymour on Patriots Hall of Fame Induction: “It’s a Part of My Legacy.”

    Oct 22, 2021