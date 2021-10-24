Patriots-Jets Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Seven Showdown

The Pats list six inactives, as do the Jets for Sunday’s Week Seven matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots are set to host the New York Jets in Week Seven of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, October 24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Jets have released their list of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

LB Dont’a Hightower

TE Devin Asiasi

OL Yasir Durant

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

CB Shaun Wade

DE Ronnie Perkins

With Hightower battling both ankle and elbow injuries, as well as his missing practice time this week, his absence in Week Seven is not surprising. Four other Pats’ linebackers, Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Josh Uche (shoulder), Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Brandon King (thigh) had been listed as ‘questionable’ but are active for Sunday’s matchup. With Bentley in the lineup, look for him to take on the role usually reserved for Hightower.

Davon Godchaux (finger), Christian Barmore (shoulder) and Deatrich Wise, Jr (knee) were all previously listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday. All three are active, solidifying the interior of the Pats offensive line.

The surprise of the day is running back Rhamondre Stevenson being inactive. The rookie put forth a solid effort last week against the Cowboys; rushed for 23 yards on five carries with one touchdown against Dallas. He also had 39 yards receiving on three catches. The Pats opted for J.J. Taylor for this matchup against the Jets, indicating that their running style on Sunday will require the services of a ‘change of pace’-type back; a role for which the Arizona product is well-suited.

Behind Enemy LInes: Jets Inactives

TE Tyler Kroft

DT Jonathan Marshall

S Adrian Colbert

WR Jeff Smith

RB Tevin Coleman

LB C.J. Mosley

Mosley’s absence for this matchup was widely expected, as the veteran linebacker had missed practices throughout the past week. Mosley is one of the Jets most productive defenders, compiling a total of 45 tackles (25 solo, 20 assisted), one pass defended and one forced fumble. As a result, New York elevated linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad, for added depth at the position.

Also as expected, Jets tight end Tyler Kroft (back) has officially been listed as ‘out’ for Sunday’s game. THe 29-year-old Rutgers product has 46 yards receiving on six receptions in four games for New York.

Running back Tevin Coleman will also be inactive, as he deals with a hamstring injury. Coleman has rushed for 73 yards on 21 carries in four games in 2021, thus far. The 28-year-old ran for 24 yards on five carries in New York’s Week Two loss to the Patriots in September.