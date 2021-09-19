Patriots-Jets Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Two Showdown

The Pats list six inactives, compared to the Jets seven for Sunday’s week two matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, September 19. With preparations nearing their completion, the Patriots are set to take the field in hopes of returning to the win column.

With just over an hour until kickoff, the Patriots have released their list of Inactives:

OT Trent Brown

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

TE Devin Asiasi

DB Shaun Wade

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Ronnie Perkins

With Stevenson Inactive, J.J. Taylor will make his 2021 debut. While most will point to the rookie’s fumble as the reason for his being a healthy scratch for week two, Stevenson had difficulties finding his lanes, as well as struggling to assist in running protection. In order to find his way out of the Belichickian equivalent of ‘double-secret-probation,’ he will need to continue to make improvements in this area. Meanwhile, Taylor’s speed and shiftiness will be an asset against the Jets sizable defensive front.

For the second straight week, Asiasi is inactive. Therefore, the Pats two tight-end sets will feature Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Having been limited in practice this week with a hip injury, Smith’s presence in the lineup indicates that he is healthy enough to be a threat in the red zone.

As previously reported, Kyle Van Noy is out with a throat injury. Rookie Ronnie Perkins will also be out, thinning the Pats depth at outside linebacker. Practice-squadder Tashawn Bower performed well in the preseason, and could be a solid depth contributor against the Jets offensive line.

Behind Enemy Lines

For the Jets, the following players will be inactive:

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Denzel Mims

RB Josh Adams

RB La’Mical Perine

CB Jason Pinnock

ILB Jamien Sherwood

DT Jonathan Marshall

While some on the ‘green side’ of the Meadowlands had optimism that Crowder might be able to suit up, he will be inactive. The Jets will also be without the services of speedy Denzel Mims. As such, the Pats secondary will zero-in on containing Corey Davis and Keelan Cole. With the struggles that the Pats have had on the perimeter of the secondary, the absence of two solid receivers is good news for the Pats offense.

Inside linebacker Jamien Sherwood has been limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. Practice squad elevation Del’Shawn Phillips provides solid depth at linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder led New York’s defense and special teams in tackles last week against the Carolina Panthers.