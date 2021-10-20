Patriots-Jets Week Seven Injury Report: First Edition — Pats List a Staggering 16 Players

Could the Pats be depleted by injuries for their Week Seven matchup with the New York Jets?

The first injury report of Week Seven of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

While listing sixteen players as either non-participants, or limited participants, for Wednesday's session is less than ideal, the Pats did have some good news from the practice fields as the team begins their preparations for Week Seven.

On their first day of practice eligibility, quarterback Jarrett Stidham and defensive tackle Byron Cowart returned to the field, opening their 21-day window to be activated to the team’s roster.

Also, running back Damien Harris, who had left New England’s Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans on two separate occasions continued to be listed on last week’s injury report with a ribs injury. Harris was not listed on Wednesday’s report.

Here is the complete report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DB Adrian Phillips, Back

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

NEW YORK JETS (1-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Tyler Kroft, Back

LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

S Marcus Maye, Ankle

S Adrian Colbert, Concussion

DL Nathan Shepherd, Knee

WR Jeff Smith, Concussion

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means — Patriots

The Patriots defense was particularly hit hard with non-participants on Wednesday. Reserve cornerback Shaun Wade continues to recover from a concussion, while slot corner Jonathan Jones did not participate in practice with an ankle injury. Jones briefly left Sunday’s game against Dallas with an injury to his ribs, but returned to the field shortly thereafter. Jones’ injury is worth monitoring, as the team reportedly hosted veteran slot cornerback Brian Poole for a workout on Wednesday.

Defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (finger) and Deatrich Wise, Jr. (knee) were new additions to the report on Wednesday. It is unclear when either player suffered their respective injuries. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower was also absent from practice, listed with both ankle and elbow injuries. Hightower briefly left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury, before eventually returning to action.

The Patriots listed a total of eleven players as ‘limited participants’ on Wednesday, including four of their linebackers: Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Josh Uche (shoulder), Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Brandon King (thigh). Rookie Christian Barmore reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys, and was limited during the session.

Defensive backs Jalen Mills (hamstring), Kyle Dugger (knee) and Adrian Phillips (back) were also limited on Wednesday. Mills and Dugger have been routinely listed with their respective injuries over the past week. However, Phillips is a recent addition. While he reportedly suffered a foot injury in the team’s Week Six matchup with Dallas, Phillips was listed with a back injury to begin New England’s Week Seven practice slate.

Starting right guard Shaq Mason was inactive for Week Six with an abdomen injury, but was present on the field for Wednesday’s session; albeit in a limited capacity. Though left tackle Isaiah Wynn had been listed on the Pats’ injury report (knee), prior to his being placed on COVID/Reserve, Wynn was not listed on Wednesday’s report.

What It Means — Jets

Prior to taking the practice field, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring) would not be practicing on Wednesday, and listed his status as day-to-day. Saleh is hopeful that Mosley will be able to play Sunday.

If Mosley is unable to suit up on Sunday, it would leave the Jets without one of their most prolific defenders. On Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels offered some significant praise of Mosley when speaking to reporters:

“I think they’ve got one of the best linebackers in football in Mosley,” McDaniels said, as he detailed that the veteran linebacker thwarted several of New England’s attempts to confuse him during their last meeting in September.

Safety Marcus Maye continues to be hampered by an ankle injury, while fellow safety (and former Patriot) Adrian Colbert is still recovering from a concussion.