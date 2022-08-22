Skip to main content

Patriots Join Cowboys Atop 'Most Valuable Franchise' NFL Ranking

The Kraft acquisition of his favorite team, the Patriots, in 1994, marked a change for the organization and for the league forever.
When it comes to winning, the New England Patriots take a backseat to very few NFL teams. And when it comes to value? Owner Robert Kraft's franchise can say the same thing.

Forbes released its NFL valuations Monday and - again - the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys sit at the top. According to the magazine, the No. 1-ranked Cowboys are the first sports franchise to be worth $8 billion. The Patriots, thanks to a 28-percent increase from 2021, are No. 2 in the league with a valuation of $6.4 billion.

The Cowboys have been the NFL's most valuable franchise for 14 consecutive seasons, but have only three playoff games in that span.

Sportico recently valued "America's Team'' at $7.64 billion, also deeming the Cowboys the most valuable franchise in all of sports. In Sportico's rankings, the Patriots were No. 3 at $5.8 billion, just behind the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams at $5.9 billion.

The Kraft acquisition of his favorite team, the Patriots, in 1994, marked a change for the organization and for the league forever. Kraft purchased the Patriots in part to save the franchise from being relocation, and he offered a $172 million bid to keep the franchise in New England.

In many ways, just as the hiring of coach Bill Belichick and the drafting of Tom Brady are seen as foundational milestones for one of sports' finest franchises, the rise to power of Robert Kraft should be viewed similarly.

On the field, New England travels west this week to practice against the Las Vegas Raiders before their final preseason game Friday night.

