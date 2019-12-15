PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Likely to Face 'Steep Penalties' for Illegally Taping Bengals' Sideline

Devon Clements

Though the NFL has not made a final ruling on how the New England Patriots will be penalized for illegally taping the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline in Week 14, a report has come out that suggests they may be penalized heavily. 

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Patriots could be subject to the loss of at least one draft pick along with heavy fines. There is also the possibility that a member of upper management and/or ownership could face a suspension.

 "The New England Patriots are facing steep penalties for their admitted illegal taping of the Bengals sideline last week, league sources said, which is likely to include the loss of at least one draft pick and heavy fines," La Canfora wrote. "There is the possibility of a suspension for a member of upper management and/or ownership as well, sources said, pending the results of the NFL's full investigation into the matter.

"The Patriots are repeat offenders for violating the league's game-day operations regulations in the past -- twice being stripped of first-round picks for either illegally doctoring footballs or illegally taping an opponent -- which will also factor into the ultimate discipline in this case, the sources said. The NFL takes these matters very seriously and has regularly taken away draft picks and used fines and suspensions for similar infractions, whether it be illegal use of cell phones on game day (Browns) or pumping in fake crowd noise (Falcons)."

How Patriots Should Attack Andy Dalton, Bengals Offense

Max McAuliffe

In the fifth edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and their longtime quarterback, Andy Dalton.

How Will Patriots Spread the Wealth on Offense?

Devon Clements

Edelman was on the injury report in Week 15 with yet another injury. What can be done to spread the ball out and keep Edelman out of harm's way down the stretch?

5 Things to Know About the Patriots' Week 15 Opponent: The Cincinnati Bengals

Max McAuliffe

Ahead lies a 1:00 p.m. matchup on Sunday against the 1-12 Bengals. Here is what you need to know about the Patriots' Week 15 opponent.

Report: Extension Talks Between Nick Caserio, Patriots 'Have Gone Nowhere'

Devon Clements

It looks like Caserio full intends to enter the 2020 offseason as a free agent.

Nate Burleson Says N'Keal Harry Needs to Take Control of Prime Situation with Patriots

Devon Clements

The former NFL receiver let Harry know that he has to take control of the prime situation he has in New England.

Patriots Nominate Kyle Van Noy for NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Devon Clements

Each team selects one player to nominate for the yearly award. New England selected one of their starting linebackers - and deservingly so.

WATCH: Bill Belichick Shares Story about Gronk Falling Asleep During Pre-Draft Meeting

Devon Clements

He didn't leave a good-first impression on his future head coach. But in the end, it didn't matter.

Three Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 15 vs. Bengals

BJ Shea

Three keys for the Patriots to beat the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 15.

Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades for the New England Patriots' key defensive players against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots Are Barely Hanging on to First-Round Playoff Bye After Week 14

Devon Clements

Back-to-back losses for the Patriots has other AFC contenders breathing down their neck heading into Week 15.