Patriots Mailbag (Part II): No-No Fournette, Jalen Mills as ‘CB1’ and More

Part II of our Mailbag tackles various issues, such as the Patriots’ interest in running back Leonard Fournette and using the 2022 NFL Draft to find their future starting wideout in this week’s question-and-answer session with fans.

The New England Patriots have had a relatively slow start to begin the 2022 NFL free agency period. From the return of veterans such as Devin McCourty and James White to the departure of J.C. Jackson and Ted Karras, the Patriots continue to make moves with an eye on the upcoming season.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Q: Why are the Patriots’ showing interest in running backs like Leonard Fournette when it seems like they have other, more pressing needs on their roster?

From: Starra @ketojerseygirl

Once again, you have asked the question of the day, Starra. The Patriots obviously expressed some interest in Fournette this week. In fact, they even brought him in for a visit on Monday. While some of the social media synics will claim that Fournette only took the visit to drive up the price for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those that I have spoken to indicate that there was real interest on both sides.

Despite the presence of that ‘mutual interest’, I think it is important to remember that Fournette agreed to a three-year contract worth $21 million to stay in Tampa Bay. It is highly-unlikely that New England was willing to match, or exceed, that deal either in years, or dollar amounts. Therefore, whether the Pats actually offered Fournette a contract on Monday is largely irrelevant.

Another important point for the ‘Bill got burned again’ crowd is that the Pats were bargaining from a position of strength for Fournette’s services. The team already employs a deep corps of running backs, with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White playing key roles in their rushing attack. While it is clear that the Patriots love Fournette’s talent, he was not a ‘can’t-lose’ target that broke the hearts of the Foxboro Faithful by using the Patriots as leverage against his preferred destination. As a result, it is hard to imagine their interest in Fournette as anything but exploratory due diligence.

Therefore, the Pats will continue to look for options to improve the roster in any way they can. If they feel that adding a player, at any position, will be beneficial to their 2022 strategy, they will do it…without worrying about any media/fan free agent wish lists. Should they consider said player a ‘must-have,’ New England has proven themselves willing to invest handsomely in bringing them aboard. They have yet to do so for anyone outside the organization just yet. However, the offseason is still young. I would not count them out of the running to make notable team improvements just yet.

Q: Hi Mike. Even if the Pats draft a Cornerback, do you think that Jalen Mills will be forced to be our number 1 Cornerback on the depth chart?

From: Joel Shapiro @joelfromhull

This is a great question, Joel. I’m sure that the answer most Patriots fans are hoping for is ‘no.’ However,it is not quite that simple. With most of the top-flight free-agent cornerbacks now off the open market, the Pats chances of replacing J.C. Jackson are slim. I fully expect New England to look at options in the 2022 NFL Draft, perhaps early on. Still, it would appear that Mills would be the most likley candidate to be pressed into becoming the top option at the position. Contrary to the belief of some within the circle of social media experts within the fanbase, Mills was quite effective in his role in 2021. Though he almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback last eason, he has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. When he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March 2021, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, following the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, Mills became the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback. Throughout the 2021 regular season, Mills amassed 47 total tackles (35 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. His 913 defensive snaps finished third on the team in the regular season Jackson and captain Devin McCourty. Although I will concede that Jonathan Jones may be their most complete cornerback, his value in the slot makes it unlikely for the Patriots to move him from that role. Therefore, New England will probably look to Mills to fill the ‘CB1’ spot…at least to start the season.

Q: If he were to be available at 21, any thought of [Bill] Belichick reaching out to old friend Kirk Ferentz to grab Tyler Linderbaum to play OG for a year, as [David] Andrews contract becomes a very attractive cut after 2022?

From: Jason Sullivan @Sully6827

This is an intriguing thought, Jason. Linderbaum has unquestionable talent, which is why he is regarded as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. He is very intelligent and fundamentally sound. Moreover, he has the strength to stand up to his defenders. I really like his potential in a play-action heavy scheme, meaning that his fit in New England would be a good one. Still, I don’t see him projecting as an effective pro in any other position than center. If Bill Belichick is going to use first round draft capital on an offensive lineman, it would likely be for someone with a bit more versatility. As attractive of a cut as David Andrews’ contract may be, his leadership and presence along the line make him an integral part of the offensive line, as well as Mac Jones’ continued development. While I think the scenario is unlikely, it is possible. I like your thinking ‘outside the box’ on this.

Q: Do you think the Pats land a good ‘WR1’ in the Draft?

From: Shy (mike) Sullivan @CheyenneSulli14

This is the question on the mind of nearly every Pats fan, Sul. ‘When are the Pats going to get a weapon?’ Truth be told, a top flight receiver is not exactly the most pressing need on New England’s roster. But…make no mistake about it. They need to add talent to their corps of wideouts.

There are rumors circulating around some available free agents such as Marques Valdes-Scantling, Odell Beckham, Jr. and even Cole Beasley. However, I think the Pats are likely to address the position via the Draft. Alabama’s John Metchie II would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Pats for a number of reasons; his connection to Mac Jones and the Alabama system, his ability to play both Z and the slot, and the speed to stretch the field vertically. I still think Metchie’s injury history will make him a day two selection. If the Pats select a wideout in the first round, I believe it would be either Ohio State’s Chris Olave, or Penn State’s Jahan Dotson. Each of these guys are impeccable route runners, with the speed to stretch the field.

Olave’s eye-opening performance at the Combine may have raised his stock beyond the Pats chances to pick him at number 21. However, if he is there, his ability as a route runner may be too great of an asset for the Pats to pass up. Whether working vertically or across the middle, the former Buckeye can create separation and hit his target on a dime. While his physicality could use a bit of improvement, Olave’s upside, both on the inside or on the outside, will make him one of the most coveted receivers on the board in 2022.

Dotson also continues to climb his way up several draft boards. Therefore, he is a long shot to be there at 21. Still, he is widely considered to be one of the most sure-handed pass catchers in the 2022 class. The former Nittany Lion can make the catch close to his body, but also has the athleticism to make the leap for contested catches. He is also an intelligent route-runner, who is able to create separation.

If the Pats are looking for a game changer, these are the wideouts at which I’d have my eyes focused in late April.

Q: Why are they not restructuring contracts to open more space like every other team in the league?

From: High School Legend @HighSchoolLege4

This is a good question. The easy [and most snarky] answer would be for me to use some clever line to deride the Patriots’ offseason strategy, or applaud the demise of the organization. The fact of the matter is that New England is making moves. They are simply making them on their own timeline.

The release of Kyle Van Noy, as well as the trade of Shaq Mason were made for the express purpose of creating cap space. Van Noy’s release provided the Pats with $4.1 million in cap savings, while Mason’s trade cleared nearly $6.5 million. Over the weekend, the Patriots and defensive lineman Henry Anderson agreed to a reworked contract, paying him a base salary of $1.25 million; a reduction from the $2.5 million he earned in 2021. In turn, the Patriots added $1.25 million in cap space.

While teams like the New Orleans Saints are being praised for continuing to open their checkbook [despite having been $75 million over the 2022 salary cap to begin the offseason], it is conveniently overlooked that these teams [and it’s not only the Saints] will eventually have to pay the piper at some point. Players whose cap charges are moved into the future will incur huge cap charges in future years. Should these players get released, retire, or their contracts void, there is more “dead money” waiting to hit the cap. Some take the gamble, thus having to rework contracts every year to get under the cap. However, all teams inevitably head for a rebuild at some point. Those who ignore the cap now may gain instant gratification. However, this ‘kicking the can down the road’ ultimately makes a potential recovery much longer and more difficult.

That being said, New England is not done clearing space just yet. In fact, there are moves they can make to improve in the short term, while protecting themselves long-term. One such move that could be on the table was recently outlined by Patriots’ salary cap expert Miguel Benzan. He suggests New England may be wise to convert portions of Judon’s non-guaranteed $11 million salary into a fully-guaranteed signing bonus spread out over the remaining three years of his contract. In Benzan’s calculations, this would save the Patriots considerable cap space. Judon could make up the difference by earning some guarantees, while New England would gain up to $6.64 million.

In short, I can definitely understand some frustration regarding the first week of free agency. Still, look for the Pats to be more active, and a bit more creative, in the second wave.