Patriots Notebook: N’Keal Harry to IR, Harvey Langi Returns and More

The New England Patriots continue to march closer to the start of the 2021 NFL Season. However, the Pats continue to make news, even in the aftermath of Tuesday’s roster cut-downs. From an expected move to injured reserve, to the Pats making some expected moves official, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

N’Keal Harry Placed on Injured Reserve

On Thursday, the Patriots announced the placement of wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.

The 23-year-old wideout suffered a shoulder injury in New England’s 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19. Following the game, he was seen leaving the stadium with his left arm in a sling. Harry has not practiced, or participated in any on-field activities since that time.

Because Harry was a part of the Patriots initial 53-man roster, he will be eligible to return from injured reserve, once the first three games of the regular season have taken place.

Langi’s Back

With N’Keal Harry having been placed on injured reserve, a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster became available. However, that availability would be short-lived. Also on Thursday, the Pats re-signed linebacker Harvey Langi, according to the transaction wire. The 28-year-old had been released on Wednesday. As a vested veteran, he was not subject to waivers. Langi performed well in training camp, continuing to show his talent to be in on the tackle, as well as improving his abilities to make plays on the ball. His tenacity, special teams acumen made him a surprise addition to the Patriots 53-man roster.

Wednesday's Acquisitions Made Official

While New England reportedly brought in some new faces on Wednesday, they did not become official until Thursday. The Patriots confirmed that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, as well as the signings of QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.

Martin Released with Injury Settlement

Offensive lineman Marcus Martin was released by the Patriots with an injury settlement on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 27-year-old had been placed on injured reserve on August 24, as active rosters around the league were reduced to 80 players. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman was originally signed by the Patriots in December 2020. He appeared in January’s season-finale against the New York Jets. During the 2021 preseason, Martin took 90 offensive snaps, seeing time at left guard, center and right guard.

New England will begin preparations next week to open the regular season at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 12 versus the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.