Patriots Notebook: Thurman Released with an Injury Settlement, Working Out a Pair of Defensive Backs and More

The New England Patriots continue to march closer to the start of the 2021 NFL Season. The Pats will open the regular season on Sunday, September 12 at 4:25pm against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. However, the Pats continue to make news, even in the aftermath of Tuesday’s major shakeup at the quarterback position.

From the team working out a pair of defensive backs to team ownership paying tribute to a fallen former Patriot, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Kraft, Belichick Remember David Patten

The New England Patriots organization was deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. The three-time Super Bowl champion with the Pats, died Thursday at the age of 47.

While tributes from fans, former teammates and fellow players throughout the league pouring, Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick issues the following statements, remembering the life and legacy of David Patten:

Statement from Patriots Owner and CEO, Robert Kraft:

“I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing. He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl champion. His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I’ll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game. It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history. Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”

Statement from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick:

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age. I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions. I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Thurman Released With Injury Settlement

On Friday, the Patriots reached an injury settlement with reserve defensive lineman Nick Thurman. The move was confirmed by the NFL transaction wire.

The 26-year-old had previously been waived with the injury designation at the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. As a result, he reverted to New England’s injured reserve after going unclaimed.

Having played his collegiate football with the University of Houston, Thurman joined the Patriots in 2019, spending the entirety of the season on the Pats’ practice squad. In 2020, he appeared in seven games as both a standard elevation and an active roster member, making one start and compiling 10 tackles, including one for loss, over 120 snaps on defense.

Pats Work Out A Pair of Defensive Backs

On Friday, New England hosted a pair of prospective defensive backs for work-outs. As first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, both Eric Burrell and Rodney Clemons worked out for the Pats.

Burrell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in May and was waived at the NFL roster deadline on Tuesday. The 23-year-old played 45 snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams during the preseason. The 6-foot, 197-pound Wisconsin product finished his Badgers career having appeared in 48 games with 26 starts at safety. Burrell recorded 126 tackles, two sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles over that span.

Clemons entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. The 24-year-old played his college football at Southern Methodist, where he finished as the program’s all-time leader in total games-played. Burrell started 50 of 54 games, totaling 275 tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and a pair of blocked kicks. Clemons would spend his rookie year on As a rookie, Clemons was a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was waived by Kansas City on Tuesday.