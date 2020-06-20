PatriotMaven
Patriots Offering One Year Pardon to Season Ticket Holders at High Risk of COVID-19

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are providing somer relief to season ticket holders who are afraid to attend games this fall because of COVID-19. 

The organization sent out an email to season-ticket holders this week, saying that if they were at high risk of COVID-19 they would be permitted to give up their season tickets for the 2020 season and still be able to retain them for the 2021 season, according to The Associated Press who obtained the email. 

"By completing this agreement now, your seat location will be protected for the 2021 season," New England wrote to their loyal customers. 

"We remain optimistic for the return of football and we are preparing to play each home game as scheduled in front of our Season Ticket Members this fall," the Patriots wrote. "We will do so in full compliance with the NFL and all government regulations and will rely on the advice of medical and public health professionals to maintain the safety of our fans, players, and personnel."

Earlier this week Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN that "Unless players are essentially in a bubble-insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day, it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.” But apparently Fauci's thoughts on the manner and the NFL's thoughts on the manner are very different. 

The NFL is not in the business of losing money, so you can bet they will do everything they can to have the full 16-game regular season go according to plan later this year, with no movement or elimination of games. New England's statement to their season ticket holders is an example of the mindset the entire league has at this point. 

