Report: Patriots Coaches, Players Still Open to Antonio Brown Reunion

After a week with the team, legal issues, and a shot taken at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft which was followed up by an apology, parts of the Patriots organization are reportedly still open to a reunion with former All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning that Patriots coaches and players are the ones open to New England re-signing Brown, who played with the team for one game back in September.

"Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown continues to train in hopes of a return this season, while the NFL determines any discipline from accusations of sexual assault made against him in a civil lawsuit," La Canfora wrote. "New England players and coaches would welcome him back, sources said."

La Canfora also stated while having the support of players and coaches is nice, having the support of Kraft will be the determining factor in Brown returning to New England. But that doesn't bode well for Brown.

"Owner Robert Kraft, who released Brown after playing one game with the team, is the deciding factor, and has not shown an inclination to give the receiver another shot after his repeated missteps on social media in the aftermath of his release by the Patriots months ago. However, if Kraft were to reconsider, sources said Brown's teammates and coaches would support bringing him back, with Brown's chemistry with Tom Brady obvious from his initial practice with the team and Brown getting along well with all parties during his brief stint there."

While any team could sign Brown right now as a free agent, the looming NFL verdict on Brown has prevented any team from signing him since the Patriots cut ties with him a couple months ago. Until the NFL makes a ruling, Brown will likely remain a free agent.

It's hard to imagine Brown being a Patriot in 2020. Between taking shots at Kraft (even if he did apologize afterwards) and the NFL's elongated timetable for a decision on Brown, there are too many factors in play that make Brown's reunion with the Patriots very difficult and seemingly unlikely.