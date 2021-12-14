Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Fifteen

Despite heading into Saturday night’s showdown with the Indianapolis Colts fresh off their bye, New England maintained the top spot in both the AFC East and the AFC overall

As the New England Patriots make their return from their much-needed bye week break, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team heads into its Saturday night showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Fifteen of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from __ to __ in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Fifteen (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #6 (previous week: #5)

“A punishing win over the Bills before the bye has them refreshed and somewhat comfortable atop the AFC again. Their rematch against Buffalo the day after Christmas is the lone remaining hurdle on a schedule that will finish with games against the Jaguars and Dolphins. Don’t sleep on this Saturday night tilt against the Colts, which could see Bill Belichick’s defense tested more seriously than it has been in months..” -Connor Orr

ESPN

Rank: #5 (previous week: #4)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“Bill Belichick often talks about playing complementary football, with the three phases of the game weaved together to help produce wins. The FPI numbers show how the Patriots have mostly done that, with strong defense and special teams aiding an offense that has brought rookie quarterback Mac Jones along masterfully as he learns on the job..” --Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #3 (previous week: #4)

“They come off their bye as the top seed in the AFC facing a tough road game at Indianapolis against the Colts. Bill Belichick for NFL Coach of the Year..” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #5 (previous week: #4)

“Bill Belichick was roundly lionized for his decision to put Mac Jones on ice in Orchard Park and turn to his running game in extreme weather conditions, but the Pats took out the Bills because the defense again delivered in the clutch. New England has the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense (allowing just 15.4 points per game) and the No. 3 total defense (just 310.0 yards per game allowed). The numbers are even better during the team's seven-game winning streak: Opponents have averaged just over 10 points per game, with the Pats forcing at least one turnover in every one of those contests. Come January, Belichick might be in possession of the only defense in football that counts as a true difference-maker. This could prove to be advantageous..” -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #4 (previous week: #4)

“Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are playing better than any team in the NFL during their six-game win streak. In that time, they rank first in offensive and defensive EPA/play. They’ve beaten the Chargers, Browns, and Bills over that stretch.

They’ll face the Colts, the Bills again, the Jaguars, and then the surging Dolphins over their final four-game stretch. New England has found their stride offensively, working off the strength that is their outstanding offensive line.

Defensively, J.C. Jackson is proving his status as not just a playmaking cornerback but a lockdown one. But the rest of the defense is playing outstanding football as well. Lawrence Guy is an underrated playmaker in the middle, and the linebackers defend the run at a high level.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #5 (previous week: #4)

“The Patriots had a good bye week in seeing the Bills lose again in the division but not so much with the Chiefs and Titans keeping things tightened up in the bigger AFC playoff picture. They come back to face the well-rested Colts, who also are now in playoff position a little behind them.” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #3 (previously week: #4)

“The last time they lost to Indianapolis was 2009, when Bill Belichick's failed gamble on fourth-and-2 led to Peyton Manning's game-winning TD. Sunday, New England will try to run its streak over the Horseshoes to nine in its first encounter with the Jonathan Taylor-Carson Wentz tandem..” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #4 (previous week: #4)

“Through thirteen games in 2021, the New England Patriots have not only exceeded the expectations of their fan base, but they have also returned to national prominence. The Pats entered their bye week with a record of 9-4, atop the AFC East division, as well as the current number one seed in the AFC playoff picture. They will head into their bye week in the same fashion. As they prepare to face the League’s statistically most-efficient rusher on Saturday (Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor), New England’s defense is allowing an average of 4.4 yards-per-carry. It will be a tough test. However, the Pats defensive line is capable of making stops when needed. Both Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy will need to perform at a high level, following stellar performances against the Buffalo Bills in Week Thirteen” -Mike D’Abate