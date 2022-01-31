Patriots QB Mac Jones Named to AFC's 2022 Pro Bowl Roster

Despite a disappointing conclusion to their 2021 season, the New England Patriots returned to their winning ways. The club finished the season with a 10-7 regular-season record and earned a playoff berth, following a one-year-absence. Several Patriots’ players have earned individual accolades for their efforts, including sending three key members to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater were selected to represent the Pats, as each was named to the initial Pro Bowl roster, as announced by the league in late December.

Apparently, the Patriots will now be sending a fourth representative

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday as alternate, as a result of some AFC representatives opting-out of playing in the NFL equivalent of an all-star game.

Following the decision to release expected starter Cam Newton at the conclusion of training camp, Jones performed well at the helm for the Patriots in his rookie season. The 23-year-old led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. Jones was the centerpiece of a rookie class, which was chosen as the best in the NFL this past year by Pro Football Focus. The Alabama product was also selected to the PFWA's All-Rookie team along with teammate Christian Barmore.

Down the stretch, Jones clearly had his struggles. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. However, he regularly maintained his poise, his focus and his drive to constantly improve. Those qualities will continue to make him the ideal steward of New England’s timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. Overall, his performance in 2021 has provided palpable hope of a bright future for New England at the quarterback position.

In addition to joining his trio of teammates in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jones will also join Mike Haynes (1976), John Stephens (1988), Curtis Martin (1995) and Devin McCourty (2010) as Patriots selected to a spot on the Pro Bowl roster in their rookie season.