Patriots Tied with Ravens for No. 1 Spot in Week 12 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots remain atop the MMQB power rankings for Week 12. But they aren't alone. 

Tied for first place this week in the rankings are the Baltimore Ravens, who blew out the Houston Texans in Week 11. They were also the lone team so far this season to defeat the Patriots, which they did in Week 9 handily. Luckily for New England, a win in Week 11 over the Philadelphia Eagles kept them at the top, but a loss or a sloppy win in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys could have them dethroned by Baltimore very quickly. 

Here is what the MMQB had to say about New England this week in the power rankings: 

"More of the same from the defending champs as Brady threw 15 incompletions in the first half but got just enough out of a sputtering offense. Props to the defense once again for their three quarters of shutdown play, and a tip of the cap to punter/kickoff man Jake Bailey, who pinned the Eagles inside their own 15 on five of his eight punts."

There are two major takeaways from the Patriots' Week 11 win: 1) punter Jake Bailey is elite 2) New England's offense is the weakest unit on the team. The return of Isaiah Wynn this week may give a boost the offense, but it's hard to imagine that one offensive lineman will drastically change a unit that has struggled mightily over the last several weeks. 

It'll be interesting to see how Josh McDaniels schematically attacks a stout Dallas defense this week. One has to think New England's hurry-up offense, which we saw had sparks of success against Baltimore and Philadelphia, may be used a bit more against the Cowboys. 

No. 1-2
Mike Constantino
Mike Constantino

These next three weeks will tell a lot.

Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

We can only hope Wynn helps piece things together

Patriots' Jake Bailey is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Devon Clements
1 2

The rookie has earned the award for the second time this season.

Report: Patriots Plan to Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR

Devon Clements
2 2

The undrafted rookie's season may very well be over after a crazy start to his NFL career.

Patriots vs. Eagles LIVE Thread | Week 11

Sarah Weisberg
27 3

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 11 matchup against the Eagles.

Report: Patriots Activate LT Isaiah Wynn From IR

Devon Clements
1 2

New England's starting left tackle has a chance of playing in Week 12.

Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 11

BJ Shea
1 2

The Patriots are back on the winning track following a win over the Eagles.

PatsFan6967

It's crazy to think that Belichick could have been a Cowboy. That would have led to a lot of winning…

0

Patriots' Special Teams Unit Came in Clutch During Sunday's Win over Eagles

Max McAuliffe
3 3

The last few games have proved that Jake Bailey, Matt Slater and Justin Bethel are the best special teams trio in the NFL.

Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu Did Not Participate in Wednesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements
0

Dorsett and Sanu highlight an injury report peppered with talent for the Patriots.

A Frustrated Tom Brady Lets Loose About Where Offense Stands Through 11 Weeks

Sarah Weisberg
2 0

The 42-year-old quarterback was definitely unhappy with his team's performance following their Sunday night victory over the Eagles.

Here's How N'Keal Harry Performed in Patriots Debut vs. Eagles

Devon Clements
1 2

The rookie was pushed into a larger role once his teammate exited the game in the second half.