Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Placed on COVID-19/Reserve

Though Stevenson’s loss will impact the Patriots’ rushing attack, the team has several options to provide sufficient help in the backfield.

Despite having already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week Sixteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots placed rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Friday afternoon. The Oklahoma product had been absent for all three of New England’s practices throughout the week, listed with an illness.

Stevenson is now the sixth Patriot on the COVID-19/Reserve list, joining wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong rookie season, thus far, settling into the number two early-down back behind feature back Damien Harris. He has appeared in 10 games and carried the football 110 times for 465 yards and three touchdowns. Stevenson also caught 13 passes for an additional 121 yards.

The NFL recently modified its protocols to allow vaccinated but asymptomatic players to return more quickly, while those not yet vaccinated will still miss at least 10 days.

While it is still too early to determine when Stevenson may return to action, here are some of the Patriots’ best options to assist Harris with the team’s ball carrying duties.

Brandon Bolden

After losing James White for the season with a hip injury, running back Brandon Bolden has performed quite well in the third-down role. Through fourteen games, the 31-year-old compiled 172 rushing yards on 34 carries. He has also been a veritable force in receiving out of the backfield, with 35 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown. With Stevenson out, and Harris possibly slowed by a hamstring injury, Bolden’s workload is likely to significantly increase, as he may see some early down action. If Harris is deployed (as expected) in early down packages, the Pats may once again look to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the Bills’ linebackers. Therefore, his experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher.

J.J. Taylor

Having been activated from COVID-19/Reserve, Taylor might find himself playing a significant role on Sunday against the Bills. The 23-year-old has rushed for 37 yards on 19 carries, earning two touchdowns. His ability to receive out of the backfield should provide some additional help on third down attempts. However, Taylor is capable of making things happen on early downs. When he is at his best, the former Arizona Wildcat has the shiftiness and the skill set to be the team’s ‘change-of-pace’ back. In that regard, his size is more of a help than a hindrance in playing that role. Taylor is quite effective between-the-tackles, and can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Jonnu Smith

Tight end Jonnu Smith has been known to be effective out of the backfield, particularly on jet sweeps. Through twelve games played in 2021, Smith has compiled 274 yards receiving on 27 receptions with one touchdown. He has also added seven carries for 30 yards as a ball carrier. Surprisingly, the 26-year-old has been used more prevalently in run protection schemes in 2021. Although Smith is a more than capable blocker, this may be a game in which his skillset is better utilized as an offensive scoring weapon.

Devine Ozigbo

While he is not expected to be a major factor in Sunday’s matchup, practice squad running back Devine Ozigbo may once again be called upon by New England as a potential standard elevation. Ozigbo served as an elevation in Week Fifteen for the Pats against the Indianapolis Colts, but did not log any statistics.

Throughout his near three-season tenure in the NFL, in which he has alternated tours of duty with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. he compiled 25 yards on 11 carries, as well as 13 receptions for 72 yards over 20 career games.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the shutdown of team facilities, Ozigbo was among those trying to make the best out of a tough situation amidst a challenging 2020 offseason. The running back found a means of satisfying his work ethic, while demonstrating his creativity in the process:

The Patriots are set to host the Buffalo Bills for a post-Christmas matchup on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.