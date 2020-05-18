Patriots Running Backs Have Favorable Fantasy Playoff Schedule in 2020

One way to designate how valuable a player could be to your fantasy team is determining what their matchups will look like when the fantasy playoffs begin, which is typically between Weeks 14-16 of the regular season.

PFF released their running back strength of schedule for 2020, which gives a look at just that. However, they don't use last year's unit numbers to determine strength of schedule. Instead, they base it on what each defensive roster looks like heading into the 2020 season, and use PFF grades to establish the overall strength of matchup outlook for each position based on a team’s schedule.

The entire chart they created gives us a numerical value for RB strength of schedule for the entire season, but they also averaged out Weeks 14-16 to give a separate numerical value for those weeks, because, as I just mentioned, those are the typical weeks when fantasy playoffs take place.

Here is the chart PFF created:

Overall, the Patriots backfield is in the middle of the pack in strength of schedule, ranking No. 16 in the league, to be exact. However, Weeks 14-16 for them ranks as the third easiest schedule in the NFL for running backs.

In those weeks, New England faces the Los Angeles Rams - who rank 10th worst in the league against the run - the Miami Dolphins - who rank 8th worst in the league - and the Buffalo Bills - who rank 11th worst in the league.

In PPR leagues, Sony Michel - who is projected to be New England's primary early-down rusher next season - is going 96th overall based on his average draft position, and is the 34th running back off the board, according to Fantasy Pros. That means you can get him somewhere in the early to middle part of the eighth round in 12-team leagues. Other RBs going in that area of the draft are Miami's Matt Breida, Chicago's Tarik Cohen, and Tampa Bay's rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

James White - New England's primary pass-catcher out of the backfield - is going 77th overall and is the 29th running back off the board, per Fantasy Pros, which means he's going early in the sixth round in 12-team leagues. Others RBs going off the board around White are San Francisco's Raheem Mostert and Los Angeles rookie RB Cam Akers.

With the Patriots' offensive line fully healthy heading into the season - which means they should return to their 2018 form as one of the best offensive lines in the NFL - and with a young quarterback (ie Jarrett Stidham) projected to be the starter, it looks like New England is in line to run the ball a heckuva lot in 2020. Because of that, Michel should have one of his largest workloads to date. If he is able to stay healthy the entire season - which is no guarantee - that means he could eclipse 1,000 yards - which would be a career-high - and potentially even pass his highest touchdown total to-date, which is seven. And based on the PFF strength of schedule, his best production could come when it matters the most during the fantasy season.

As for White, if he could become Stidham's best check-down option, we could see similar numbers to what he produced in 2018, which was 1,176 total yards, 87 receptions and 12 total touchdowns. Anything close to that would be great value in the sixth round.

While looking at strength of schedule for the fantasy playoffs is just a smidge of what should help you determine which player you should select in your drafts, it may help you feel a bit more optimistic about New England's backfield, which has a former first round pick that hasn't quite lived up to expectations, and has questions marks overall now that Tom Brady is no longer leading the offensive unit.