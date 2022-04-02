Patriots Reportedly Set to Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Rare Divisional Trade with Dolphins

The often-elusive intra-divisional trade allows the New England Patriots to acquire the veteran, outside receiver at a reasonable price, while Miami gains valuable 2023 Draft capital, while shedding salary for 2022.

The pleas could be heard from Boston, Massachusetts — to Providence, Rhode Island—to Aroostook County, Maine.

“We want a wideout,” was becoming a rallying cry for fans of the New England Patriots throughout the fandom’s universe.

Well it appears that Bill Belichick had one left up the cut-off sleeve of his hoodie, after all…and it is a good one.

Per reports, the Patriots are securing the services of wide receiver DeVante Parker from their AFC East Division Rival, Miami Dolphins. The often-elusive intra-divisional trade allows the Pats to acquire a veteran, outside receiver at a reasonable price, while Miami is able to shed salary for the upcoming season.

The Patriots will send a third-round selection in the 2023 draft to the Dolphins, in exchange for Parker and a fifth-round selection in 2022.

Given Miami’s recent acquisition of pass catchers Tyreek Hill (via trade with Kansas City) and Cedrick Wilson (via free agent signing), as well as dual-threat running back Chase Edmonds, Parker was considered to be potentially expendable for the Dolphins. At the end of the day, he was the odd-man-out of what promises to be one of the league’s most talented receiving corps, featuring Hill, Wilson, star sophomore Jalen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki among others.

For the Patriots, they gain a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound product of Louisville has the size and the speed to instantly make an impact on the Patriots passing offense. Despite a long injury history, Parker’s talent and potential upside are worth the risk. His most productive season came in 2019, where he compiled 72 catches on 128 targets for 1202 yards, and nine touchdowns. Parker is particularly adept at gaining yards after the catch, averaging 14 yards-per-reception throughout his career.

In 2021, the 29-year-old finished with 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. It should be noted that his season was interrupted by hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Financially, the move makes sense for New England. Per Patriots salary cap expert, Miguel Benzan, Parker’s cap number with the Patriots is $6,044,118 presuming his Dolphins deal was not redone before the trade. He is under contract for two seasons, with reasonable cap hits just north of $6 million per season.

Once the trade is completed, Parker will join fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor on the Patriots depth chart.