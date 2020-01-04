Patriots' Revenge Tour Starts with Titans on Wild Card Weekend

The New England Patriots are one of the most scrutinized 12-win teams we have seen in quite some time. Despite being having one of the NFL's best defenses and dominating most of their opponents this season, their four losses have come against some of the best teams in the league, all but one of which are now participating in postseason play. That is why after losing their first-round playoff bye there is a lot of worry that New England may not make it past Wild Card weekend, which they have not participated in since the 2009 season.

Despite New England having to face the worst-seeded team in the AFC to kickstart the playoffs, the matchup that is presented for them is a lot more difficult than the seedings suggest.

The Patriots will face the Tennessee Titans, who are one of the most red-hot teams in the league heading into the postseason. They have the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry, and they have one of the league's best QBs in the second half of the regular season in Ryan Tannehill. Most importantly - they have head coach Mike Vrabel, who has a past that can prove to be vital against New England.

The 2018 season was the first time Vrabel and the Titans struck fear into the hearts of New England. In Week 10 of that season, Tennessee beat the Patriots 34-10 at home in a game that exposed Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. Tennessee's defense was able to get pressure on Brady with a four-man rush, they had great coverage in the secondary, and they ran the ball well enough to control the clock and score points in the process.

In the end, that win didn't mean much for the Titans or the Patriots. New England won the Super Bowl and Tennessee didn't even make the playoffs. But it did prove that Vrabel, who at the time was a first-year head coach, has the recipe to take down the Patriots, which is something other teams in the league have had a hard time doing over the past two decades.

So, while the Patriots have one of the best teams in the league this season, and the Titans didn't punch their ticket to the postseason until Week 17, the game that will take place Saturday night could easily end with either team receiving a win. That's why the Patriots are dialed-in and ready to take on Tennessee at Gillette Stadium to start their self-proclaimed revenge tour.

“At the end of the day, we’re in a blessed situation. We’re in the playoffs. We’re one of 12 teams in the playoffs. We have a chance to go on a revenge tour," Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said to WEEI.com this week. "What better way to start off than with Tennessee, who we lost to last year. Got big motivation. … They are coming into our house and what better way to get it started for the playoffs (than) Saturday at 8:15 in Gillette. I know it’s going to be rocking and I am excited for our players to perform in a way and play Patriot football on Saturday. I’m excited.”

Like most tours do - there is more than one stop on this revenge tour for New England.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, both of which defeated the Patriots in the regular season, are also participating in the playoffs, which brings to the forefront an opportunity for New England to beat two of the four teams that handed them losses in the regular season.

For that to happen, New England would need to defeat the Titans in the Wild Card round, which would then put them in line for a matchup with the Ravens in the divisional round. From there, they would need to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs would need to defeat the winner of the Bills/Texans game in their divisional round matchup, which would put New England and Kansas City in the AFC Championship for the second-straight season. The Texans, who also defeated the Patriots back in Week 13, could also cross paths and become part of the revenge tour. But that seems unlikely given they must get through the Chiefs to play the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

But for all of that to transpire, the Patriots need to come out with a win in the first round.

Despite not playing Tennessee at all during the regular season, New England's time spent with them over the summer will prove to be helpful as both teams prepare for their game Saturday night. The Patriots traveled to Tennessee for four days in August prior to their game against each other in the preseason. That proves to be beneficial now, as each coaching staff has had a first-hand look at the players on each team, which helps them understand their strengths and weaknesses.

As a Titans team that is full of former Patriots such as Vrabel, Malcom Butler, Logan Ryan, and Dion Lewis, you can bet those players are already too familiar with some of the longer-tenured faces on the Patriots' squad. The same goes for Butler, Ryan and Lewis, who all spent multiple seasons in New England.

The knowledge that each team will have on each other will be immense, which should lead to an exciting game on Wild Card weekend. In the end, New England is looking to push their historic run of success into a 3rd decade. That, along with Brady's tenure with the Patriots potentially coming to a halt, leaves all of New England hoping they get to see Brady and Belichick play into February. But to do that, the Patriots must get revenge on some opponents that have gotten the best of them in recent memory.

The path is not easy. However, if the revenge tour is fulfilled, the Patriots could be hoisting a Lombardi Trophy yet again and will prove once more that no one can take down New England when it matters the most.