SI's Pre-Draft Power Rankings: Patriots Rightfully Placed in Top 10 Despite Losing Tom Brady

Devon Clements

SI.com released their pre-draft power rankings for the NFL on Wednesday, which had the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots listed in the top 10. New England is listed specificially at No. 9 in the power rankings, which is three spots ahead of the now Tom Brady-led Buccaneers (12), and one spot ahead of the division rival Buffalo Bills (10). 

Many may be wondering why New England was still listed in the top 10 of the pre-draft power rankings despite no longer having the greatest quarterback of all-time. The answer is simple: Tom Brady did not make up the entirety of New England's football team, and there's still plenty to like about the Patriots team that is set to lead the post-Tom Brady era in Foxboro. 

I went into detail about the reasoning behind the Patriots' placement in the pre-draft power rankings and why they deserve to be in the top 10 of all power rankings until they begin losing football games consistently:

