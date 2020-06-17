These Patriots RBs Were Among Best DYAR Backs of 2010s

A new stat created by Football Outsiders is called DYAR - Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement. This gives the value of the performance on plays where a RB carried/caught the ball compared to replacement level, adjusted for situation and opponent and then translated into yardage. While DVOA - Defense-adjusted Value Over Average - gives the value of a player per play, DYAR gives the total value of a player.

Using DYAR, Football Outsiders ranked the top 20 running backs of the past decade in total DYAR, a combination of rushing and receiving DYAR. Among the list of backs was former New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (1,381 DYAR), who was 4th on the list, and current Patriots running back James White (804 DYAR), who was 19th on the list.

Screenshot of chart from Football Outsiders' article "Quick Reads Decade in Review: RB Totals"

Woodhead signed with the Patriots on Sept. 18, 2010, which was one day before the team played their Week 2 game against the New York Jets. He stayed with New England for two more years following that season. His most productive season as a Patriot came in 2012, when Woodhead head played in 16 games, had 747 total yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.4 yards per touch that season. His ability as a rusher and pass-catcher made him a chess piece that the offense utilized frequently to keep defenses guessing.

White was drafted by the six-time Super Bowl champions in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since 2015 his consistency and chemistry with Tom Brady helped the Patriots offense maintain its high level of success through the 2010s, along with players like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman lending a hand as well. White's ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield has been a tremendous mismatch for Bill Belichick and the coaching staff to utilize. To-date White has accumulated 320 receptions for 2,809 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with another 1,119 yards and eight scores on the ground.