PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

These Patriots RBs Were Among Best DYAR Backs of 2010s

Devon Clements

A new stat created by Football Outsiders is called DYAR - Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement. This gives the value of the performance on plays where a RB carried/caught the ball compared to replacement level, adjusted for situation and opponent and then translated into yardage. While DVOA - Defense-adjusted Value Over Average - gives the value of a player per play, DYAR gives the total value of a player. 

Using DYAR, Football Outsiders ranked the top 20 running backs of the past decade in total DYAR, a combination of rushing and receiving DYAR. Among the list of backs was former New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (1,381 DYAR), who was 4th on the list, and current Patriots running back James White (804 DYAR), who was 19th on the list. 

Screen Shot 2020-06-17 at 12.17.41 PM
Screenshot of chart from Football Outsiders' article "Quick Reads Decade in Review: RB Totals"

Woodhead signed with the Patriots on Sept. 18, 2010, which was one day before the team played their Week 2 game against the New York Jets. He stayed with New England for two more years following that season. His most productive season as a Patriot came in 2012, when Woodhead head played in 16 games, had 747 total yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.4 yards per touch that season. His ability as a rusher and pass-catcher made him a chess piece that the offense utilized frequently to keep defenses guessing. 

White was drafted by the six-time Super Bowl champions in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since 2015 his consistency and chemistry with Tom Brady helped the Patriots offense maintain its high level of success through the 2010s, along with players like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman lending a hand as well. White's ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield has been a tremendous mismatch for Bill Belichick and the coaching staff to utilize. To-date White has accumulated 320 receptions for 2,809 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with another 1,119 yards and eight scores on the ground. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

"Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest?"

Devon Clements

by

welland

Isaiah Wynn Ready to Add 'Consistent' to His Resume

After a lot of injury issues to start his career, Isaiah Wynn wants to be a consistent player for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Sam Minton

Tom Brady's Departure Will Be Bulletin Board Material For Bill Belichick, Patriots

The Patriots will enter the 2020 season with a massive chip on their shoulder, which is bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Devon Clements

Patriots Fans React to Tom Brady, Buccaneers Uniform Unveiling

The saltiness was at an all-time high for Pats Nation on Tuesday.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Damien Harris Poised For Larger Workload

Damien Harris was a nonfactor in 2019 but now has a chance to make an impact in 2020.

Sam Minton

by

Chris Mitchell

Patriots Announce Jersey Numbers For Newly-Added Veterans

Hoyer will go back to his old number, meanwhile Brandon Copeland will take Elandon Roberts' old number.

Devon Clements

Patriots-Kaepernick: a strange fit

Max McAuliffe

Ranking Top Edge Rushers in AFC East in 2020

As we conclude our AFC East rankings series, we find out who might be the division's best edge rusher.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sam Minton

PatriotMaven Audible Edition: NFL Trainer/WRs Coach Drew Lieberman Joins the Show

This episode was published on Monday, June 15.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: 'Low Percentage Chance' Colin Kaepernick Signs With Patriots

"Especially given that we haven’t had a traditional offseason and training camp is going to be a real sort of hurry up crammed session."

Devon Clements